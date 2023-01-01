Home / Courses / Europe / Netherlands / North Brabant

Midden-Brabant Golf Club - Par-3 Course

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Midden-Brabant GC: #5
Midden-Brabant Golf Club
Esbeek, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Landgoed Nieuwkerk GC
Landgoed Nieuwkerk Golf Club
Goirle, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Goirle GC
Goirle Golf Club
Goirle, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
De Achterste Hoef GC: #8
De Achterste Hoef Golf Course
Bladel, North Brabant
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Het Caves GC - 9-holes
Het Caves Golf Course - 9-holes
Wintelre, Eersel
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Het Caves GC - Par-3: #2
Het Caves Golf Course - Par-3
Wintelre, Eersel
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prise d'Eau GC - Par-3
Prise d'Eau Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Tilburg, North Brabant
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Prise d'Eau GC
Prise d'Eau Golf Club - De Sijsten Course
Tilburg, North Brabant
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Prise d'Eau GC
Prise d'Eau Golf Club - De Blaak Course
Tilburg, North Brabant
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
BurgGolf Gendersteyn Veldhoven GC - Yellow: #7
BurgGolf Gendersteyn Veldhoven Golf Club - Yellow Course
Veldhoven, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prise d'Eau GC
Prise d'Eau Golf Club - De Leij Course
Tilburg, North Brabant
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
BurgGolf Gendersteyn Veldhoven GC - Red: #1
BurgGolf Gendersteyn Veldhoven Golf Club - Red Course
Veldhoven, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
