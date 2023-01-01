Midden-Brabant Golf Club - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Course Layout