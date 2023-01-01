Home / Courses / Oceania / Australia / Western Australia

Yanchep National Park Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2595 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 35 2595 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yanchep National Park Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 65.2/103 354 150 480 210 465 135 395 200 449 2838 5568
Ladies W: 68.7/112 354 150 480 210 465 135 395 200 449 2838 5568
Handicap 11 17 3 2 10 16 9 6 13
Par 4 3 5 3 5 3 4 3 5 35 69

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

