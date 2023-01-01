Yanchep National Park Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2595 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|35
|2595 meters
Scorecard for Yanchep National Park Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 65.2/103
|354
|150
|480
|210
|465
|135
|395
|200
|449
|2838
|5568
|Ladies W: 68.7/112
|354
|150
|480
|210
|465
|135
|395
|200
|449
|2838
|5568
|Handicap
|11
|17
|3
|2
|10
|16
|9
|6
|13
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|35
|69
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs No
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
