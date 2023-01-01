Home / Courses / Central America and the Caribbean / Saint Lucia

Cabot Saint Lucia - Point Hardy Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 71
Length 6561 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 71 6561 yards 72.1 121
Ladies (W) 71 6561 yards 73.4 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 72.1/121 508 453 524 171 385 392 121 316 161 3031 344 544 475 464 597 340 138 180 448 3530 6561
Ladies W: 73.4/123 508 453 524 171 385 392 121 316 161 3031 344 544 475 464 597 340 138 180 448 3530 6561
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 3 35 4 5 4 4 5 4 3 3 4 36 71

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bill Coore (2023) Ben Crenshaw (2023)

Driving Range Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Nearby Courses
Sandals St. Lucia GCC at Cap Estate
Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate
Rodney Bay, Gros Islet
Resort
1.0
1
Write Review
Sandals GC at Sandals Regency La Toc
Sandals Golf Club at Sandals Regency La Toc
Castries, St. Lucia
Resort
4.0
1
Write Review
5 brand-new Coore & Crenshaw golf courses set to open by year's end
New Jameson Golf Links debuts outside of Dublin, Ireland
Keiser, Cowan-Dewar reveal next golf development in the Caribbean: Cabot Saint Lucia
