Cabot Saint Lucia - Point Hardy Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 71
Length 6561 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|71
|6561 yards
|72.1
|121
|Ladies (W)
|71
|6561 yards
|73.4
|123
Scorecard for Point Hardy Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 72.1/121
|508
|453
|524
|171
|385
|392
|121
|316
|161
|3031
|344
|544
|475
|464
|597
|340
|138
|180
|448
|3530
|6561
|Ladies W: 73.4/123
|508
|453
|524
|171
|385
|392
|121
|316
|161
|3031
|344
|544
|475
|464
|597
|340
|138
|180
|448
|3530
|6561
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|35
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bill Coore (2023) Ben Crenshaw (2023)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
