Saint Lucia Golf Guide
Saint Lucia Golf Courses
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Cap Estate, Gros IsletPrivate/Resort5.01
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Castries, St. LuciaResort4.01
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Rodney Bay, Gros IsletResort2.66666666672
Saint Lucia Golf Resorts
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Gros-Islet, Saint LuciaSandals Grande St. Lucian an adults-only all-inclusive resort situated on Rodney Bay, known for having the calmest waters in Saint Lucia. The resort is part of the 'stay at one, play at three' program where guests may enjoy amenities at Grande St. Lucian and the two adjacent Sandals properties: Regency La Toc and Halcyon Beach. Enjoy 12…
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Castries, Saint LuciaKnown as the “Emerald of the Caribbean” for its sparkling emerald waters, Sandals Regency La Toc is an adults-only all-inclusive resort set on 220 acres hugging the coastline. The resort offers more than 300 rooms, suites and villas with private pools, butler service and water views. Unlimited fine dining at nine restaurants and unlimited premium…