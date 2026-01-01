Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia

Sandals Grande St. Lucian an adults-only all-inclusive resort situated on Rodney Bay, known for having the calmest waters in Saint Lucia. The resort is part of the 'stay at one, play at three' program where guests may enjoy amenities at Grande St. Lucian and the two adjacent Sandals properties: Regency La Toc and Halcyon Beach. Enjoy 12…