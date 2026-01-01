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Saint Lucia Golf Guide

Saint Lucia Golf Courses

Saint Lucia Golf Resorts

  • Sandals St. Lucia GCC at Cap Estate
    Sandals Grande St. Lucian
    Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia
    Sandals Grande St. Lucian an adults-only all-inclusive resort situated on Rodney Bay, known for having the calmest waters in Saint Lucia. The resort is part of the 'stay at one, play at three' program where guests may enjoy amenities at Grande St. Lucian and the two adjacent Sandals properties: Regency La Toc and Halcyon Beach. Enjoy 12…
  • Sandals St. Lucia GCC at Cap Estate
    Sandals Regency La Toc
    Castries, Saint Lucia
    Known as the “Emerald of the Caribbean” for its sparkling emerald waters, Sandals Regency La Toc is an adults-only all-inclusive resort set on 220 acres hugging the coastline. The resort offers more than 300 rooms, suites and villas with private pools, butler service and water views. Unlimited fine dining at nine restaurants and unlimited premium…

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