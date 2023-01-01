Home / Courses / Europe / Spain / Cordoba

Arruzafa Golf

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Putting course
Par 54
Length 896 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 54 896 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 54 896 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Arruzafa Golf Cordoba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 46 44 52 46 56 52 47 58 47 448 448
Ladies W: 28.5/89 46 44 52 46 56 52 47 58 47 448 448
Handicap 2 8 7 1 9 3 6 4 5
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

