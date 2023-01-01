Arruzafa Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Putting course
Par 54
Length 896 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|54
|896 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|54
|896 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Arruzafa Golf Cordoba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|46
|44
|52
|46
|56
|52
|47
|58
|47
|448
|448
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|46
|44
|52
|46
|56
|52
|47
|58
|47
|448
|448
|Handicap
|2
|8
|7
|1
|9
|3
|6
|4
|5
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Course Layout