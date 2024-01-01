Eaglemont Country Club - Eagle/Mont Course

Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / Gyeonggi Province

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6465 meters
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6465 meters 70.7 121
Blue 72 6188 meters 69.2 117
White 72 5802 meters 66.1 111
Yellow 72 5254 meters
Red (W) 72 4777 meters 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Eagle/Mont
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 375 323 424 516 200 440 176 529 370 3353 348 187 390 370 478 417 303 147 472 3112 6465
Blue M: 69.2/117 363 313 409 507 187 420 172 517 342 3230 339 172 367 350 458 402 293 128 449 2958 6188
White M: 66.1/111 349 294 395 451 163 393 151 498 330 3024 318 160 348 329 433 374 268 120 428 2778 5802
Yellow M: 65.9/107 W: 67.1/113 324 270 362 409 141 346 135 437 313 2737 305 140 327 320 412 350 254 120 409 2637 5374
Red W: 66.9/109 297 245 314 366 112 322 125 404 296 2481 236 125 266 300 390 271 214 111 383 2296 4777
Handicap 13 17 3 7 9 5 11 1 15 14 18 4 8 10 6 12 2 16
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Clubs Yes

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

