Eaglemont Country Club - Eagle/Mont Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6465 meters
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6465 meters
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6188 meters
|69.2
|117
|White
|72
|5802 meters
|66.1
|111
|Yellow
|72
|5254 meters
|Red (W)
|72
|4777 meters
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Eagle/Mont
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|375
|323
|424
|516
|200
|440
|176
|529
|370
|3353
|348
|187
|390
|370
|478
|417
|303
|147
|472
|3112
|6465
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|363
|313
|409
|507
|187
|420
|172
|517
|342
|3230
|339
|172
|367
|350
|458
|402
|293
|128
|449
|2958
|6188
|White M: 66.1/111
|349
|294
|395
|451
|163
|393
|151
|498
|330
|3024
|318
|160
|348
|329
|433
|374
|268
|120
|428
|2778
|5802
|Yellow M: 65.9/107 W: 67.1/113
|324
|270
|362
|409
|141
|346
|135
|437
|313
|2737
|305
|140
|327
|320
|412
|350
|254
|120
|409
|2637
|5374
|Red W: 66.9/109
|297
|245
|314
|366
|112
|322
|125
|404
|296
|2481
|236
|125
|266
|300
|390
|271
|214
|111
|383
|2296
|4777
|Handicap
|13
|17
|3
|7
|9
|5
|11
|1
|15
|14
|18
|4
|8
|10
|6
|12
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
