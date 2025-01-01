Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Aoyuan Sports Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope 140
Rating 79.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7100 yards 79.2 140
Blue 72 6782 yards 76.4 135
White 72 6377 yards 71.1 126
Red (W) 72 5628 yards 63.1 112
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aoyuan Sports Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 76.1/140 465 420 360 175 560 365 425 225 525 3520 550 465 205 585 440 195 390 345 405 3580 7100
Blue M: 74.7/135 430 395 340 155 545 355 415 190 525 3350 540 440 195 565 420 180 380 322 390 3432 6782
White M: 71.1/126 400 385 310 144 515 340 390 173 510 3167 525 430 160 550 390 145 355 285 370 3210 6377
Red W: 63.1/112 365 275 245 108 475 320 355 135 500 2778 485 400 130 525 330 125 310 225 320 2850 5628
Handicap 3 7 13 17 9 15 1 5 11 12 2 10 6 4 16 14 18 8
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

Available Sports

Tennis, Basketball
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
1440x350.jpg
Qinghe Bay Golf Country Club - B Course
Haidian, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Qinghe Bay Golf Country Club - A Course
Haidian, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Honghua International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Links Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Bayhood International GC
Beijing Bayhood International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beijing Orient Tianxing GCC
Beijing Orient Tianxing Golf & Country Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Willow Golf Club
Haidian, Beijing
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Maple Leaf Golf Club
Changping, Beijing
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Huanggang International Golf Club
Chaoyang, Beijing
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Beijing Fragnant Hills International Golf Club - A/B Course
Haidian, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nicklaus Club Beijing: Clubhouse
Nicklaus Club Beijing
Chaoyang, Beijing
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Laffitte International Golf Club
Changping, Beijing
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me