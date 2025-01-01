Aoyuan Sports Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7100 yards
Slope 140
Rating 79.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7100 yards
|79.2
|140
|Blue
|72
|6782 yards
|76.4
|135
|White
|72
|6377 yards
|71.1
|126
|Red (W)
|72
|5628 yards
|63.1
|112
Scorecard for Aoyuan Sports Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 76.1/140
|465
|420
|360
|175
|560
|365
|425
|225
|525
|3520
|550
|465
|205
|585
|440
|195
|390
|345
|405
|3580
|7100
|Blue M: 74.7/135
|430
|395
|340
|155
|545
|355
|415
|190
|525
|3350
|540
|440
|195
|565
|420
|180
|380
|322
|390
|3432
|6782
|White M: 71.1/126
|400
|385
|310
|144
|515
|340
|390
|173
|510
|3167
|525
|430
|160
|550
|390
|145
|355
|285
|370
|3210
|6377
|Red W: 63.1/112
|365
|275
|245
|108
|475
|320
|355
|135
|500
|2778
|485
|400
|130
|525
|330
|125
|310
|225
|320
|2850
|5628
|Handicap
|3
|7
|13
|17
|9
|15
|1
|5
|11
|12
|2
|10
|6
|4
|16
|14
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Available SportsTennis, Basketball
Reviews
Course Layout