Nicklaus Club Beijing
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7225 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Golden Bear
|72
|7225 yards
|74.9
|131
|Golden/Blue
|72
|6706 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6407 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6407 yards
|71.7
|123
|White
|72
|5980 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5980 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Nicklaus Club Beijing
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Golden Bear M: 74.9/131
|425
|188
|355
|529
|213
|509
|325
|490
|579
|3613
|383
|205
|391
|560
|435
|404
|176
|592
|466
|3612
|7225
|Golden/Blue M: 73.1/123
|383
|147
|355
|529
|178
|436
|325
|414
|547
|3314
|383
|184
|391
|521
|369
|404
|176
|563
|401
|3392
|6706
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|383
|147
|305
|502
|178
|436
|284
|414
|547
|3196
|349
|184
|331
|521
|369
|346
|147
|563
|401
|3211
|6407
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|365
|116
|274
|487
|146
|414
|241
|397
|533
|2973
|323
|159
|317
|504
|319
|324
|133
|546
|382
|3007
|5980
|Handicap
|11
|15
|9
|7
|17
|1
|13
|3
|5
|12
|16
|14
|2
|8
|10
|18
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus Design (2014)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout