Nicklaus Club Beijing

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7225 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Golden Bear 72 7225 yards 74.9 131
Golden/Blue 72 6706 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6407 yards 70.7 121
Blue (W) 72 6407 yards 71.7 123
White 72 5980 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5980 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nicklaus Club Beijing
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Golden Bear M: 74.9/131 425 188 355 529 213 509 325 490 579 3613 383 205 391 560 435 404 176 592 466 3612 7225
Golden/Blue M: 73.1/123 383 147 355 529 178 436 325 414 547 3314 383 184 391 521 369 404 176 563 401 3392 6706
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 383 147 305 502 178 436 284 414 547 3196 349 184 331 521 369 346 147 563 401 3211 6407
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 365 116 274 487 146 414 241 397 533 2973 323 159 317 504 319 324 133 546 382 3007 5980
Handicap 11 15 9 7 17 1 13 3 5 12 16 14 2 8 10 18 4 6
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus Design (2014)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

