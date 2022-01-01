Laffitte International Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6615 yards
|73.1
|123
|White (W)
|72
|6615 yards
|74.1
|125
Scorecard for Laffitte International Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|350
|170
|329
|507
|190
|530
|392
|363
|402
|3233
|351
|496
|165
|403
|399
|372
|205
|550
|441
|3382
|6615
|Handicap
|17
|13
|12
|15
|7
|1
|3
|8
|5
|18
|16
|11
|10
|6
|9
|4
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna, Locker Rooms
