Laffitte International Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6615 yards 73.1 123
White (W) 72 6615 yards 74.1 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Laffitte International Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 350 170 329 507 190 530 392 363 402 3233 351 496 165 403 399 372 205 550 441 3382 6615
Handicap 17 13 12 15 7 1 3 8 5 18 16 11 10 6 9 4 14 2
Par 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Sauna, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

