About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7404 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7404 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6881 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6405 yards 70.7 121
Yellow 72 5957 yards 69.2 117
Yellow (W) 72 5957 yards 70.2 119
Green (W) 72 5465 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Shura Links Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 431 414 208 406 586 155 478 602 476 3756 403 238 476 574 439 195 333 554 436 3648 7404
Blue M: 73.1/123 390 389 179 389 554 138 448 552 431 3470 385 215 447 540 403 179 309 530 403 3411 6881
White M: 70.7/121 381 371 159 341 519 118 411 512 409 3221 385 203 407 498 369 164 283 498 377 3184 6405
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 341 358 142 299 472 103 389 486 363 2953 314 184 398 489 363 158 261 465 372 3004 5957
Green W: 67.1/113 309 343 120 267 438 98 365 462 321 2723 274 164 362 446 337 140 247 425 347 2742 5465
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Architect Brian Curley (2025)

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
