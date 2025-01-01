Shura Links Golf
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7404 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7404 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6881 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6405 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow
|72
|5957 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow (W)
|72
|5957 yards
|70.2
|119
|Green (W)
|72
|5465 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Shura Links Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|431
|414
|208
|406
|586
|155
|478
|602
|476
|3756
|403
|238
|476
|574
|439
|195
|333
|554
|436
|3648
|7404
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|390
|389
|179
|389
|554
|138
|448
|552
|431
|3470
|385
|215
|447
|540
|403
|179
|309
|530
|403
|3411
|6881
|White M: 70.7/121
|381
|371
|159
|341
|519
|118
|411
|512
|409
|3221
|385
|203
|407
|498
|369
|164
|283
|498
|377
|3184
|6405
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|341
|358
|142
|299
|472
|103
|389
|486
|363
|2953
|314
|184
|398
|489
|363
|158
|261
|465
|372
|3004
|5957
|Green W: 67.1/113
|309
|343
|120
|267
|438
|98
|365
|462
|321
|2723
|274
|164
|362
|446
|337
|140
|247
|425
|347
|2742
|5465
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Architect Brian Curley (2025)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Reviews
