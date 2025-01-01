Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Copper Hill Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 29
Length 1329 yards
Slope 99
Rating 29.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 29 1329 yards 29.1 99
Ladies (W) 29 1329 yards 30.2 102
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Copper Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 29.1/99 142 93 145 185 225 156 125 175 83 1329 1329
Ladies W: 30.2/102 142 93 145 185 225 156 125 175 83 1329 1329
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 3 29 29

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

Minigolf
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
1440x350.jpg
Golf Club of St Saint Joseph, The
Saint Joseph, Missouri
Public
3.0
1
Write Review
Fairview GC
Fairview Golf Course
Saint Joseph, Missouri
Public/Municipal
3.8333
6
Write Review
Moila CC: #1
Moila Country Club
Saint Joseph, Missouri
Private
2.8889
9
Write Review
St. Joseph CC
St. Joseph Country Club
Saint Joseph, Missouri
Private
4.5714
7
Write Review
Duncan Hills GC: Pro shop
View Tee Times
Duncan Hills Golf Course
Savannah, Missouri
Public
4.2212669683
90
Write Review
Plattsburg CC: #17
View Tee Times
Plattsburg Country Club
Plattsburg, Missouri
Semi-Private
4.1304347826
106
Write Review
Outlaw at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex: #9
Outlaw at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
Smithville, Missouri
Public
4.1429
14
Write Review
Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
Posse at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
Smithville, Missouri
Public
4.1429
14
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Lakesite Country Club
Maysville, Missouri
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Lodge of Four Seasons TheCove7_2018.jpg

Ozarks Golf Around Package

FROM $137 (USD)
LAKE OZARK, MO | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Lodge of Four Seasons and 2 rounds of golf at The Lodge of Four Seasons - Cove & Ridge Courses.
Big Cedar Lodge Courses

Best of Big Cedar Lodge Package

FROM $337 (USD)
RIDGEDALE, MO | Enjoy 5 nights’ accommodations at Big Cedar Lodge and 5 rounds of golf at Big Cedar Lodge – Mountain Top, Top of the Rock, Ozarks National, Buffalo Ridge Springs, and Payne’s Valley Courses.
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me