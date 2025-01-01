Copper Hill Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 29
Length 1329 yards
Slope 99
Rating 29.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|29
|1329 yards
|29.1
|99
|Ladies (W)
|29
|1329 yards
|30.2
|102
Scorecard for Copper Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 29.1/99
|142
|93
|145
|185
|225
|156
|125
|175
|83
|1329
|1329
|Ladies W: 30.2/102
|142
|93
|145
|185
|225
|156
|125
|175
|83
|1329
|1329
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsMinigolf
Reviews
Course Layout