Shinedale Country Club - Dale/Lake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7106 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7106 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6623 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6155 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow
|72
|5571 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|4896 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Dale/Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|515
|430
|189
|572
|437
|191
|359
|384
|443
|3520
|420
|563
|186
|383
|406
|377
|572
|238
|441
|3586
|7106
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|487
|414
|165
|546
|412
|174
|343
|361
|405
|3307
|381
|537
|165
|359
|389
|354
|515
|206
|410
|3316
|6623
|White M: 70.7/121
|451
|388
|155
|511
|394
|152
|308
|336
|388
|3083
|347
|512
|142
|339
|363
|320
|495
|168
|386
|3072
|6155
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|421
|365
|131
|465
|335
|129
|301
|311
|362
|2820
|311
|465
|118
|295
|335
|281
|467
|133
|346
|2751
|5571
|Red W: 66.9/109
|397
|335
|126
|436
|305
|89
|227
|247
|277
|2439
|311
|429
|118
|257
|316
|242
|441
|119
|224
|2457
|4896
|Handicap
|11
|7
|15
|5
|1
|13
|17
|9
|3
|16
|10
|14
|18
|2
|12
|4
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
