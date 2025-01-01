Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Shinedale Country Club - Dale/Lake Course

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7106 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7106 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6623 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6155 yards 70.7 121
Yellow 72 5571 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 4896 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dale/Lake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 515 430 189 572 437 191 359 384 443 3520 420 563 186 383 406 377 572 238 441 3586 7106
Blue M: 73.1/123 487 414 165 546 412 174 343 361 405 3307 381 537 165 359 389 354 515 206 410 3316 6623
White M: 70.7/121 451 388 155 511 394 152 308 336 388 3083 347 512 142 339 363 320 495 168 386 3072 6155
Yellow M: 69.2/117 421 365 131 465 335 129 301 311 362 2820 311 465 118 295 335 281 467 133 346 2751 5571
Red W: 66.9/109 397 335 126 436 305 89 227 247 277 2439 311 429 118 257 316 242 441 119 224 2457 4896
Handicap 11 7 15 5 1 13 17 9 3 16 10 14 18 2 12 4 6 8
Par 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2015)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
1440x350.jpg
Shinedale Country Club - Lake/Shine Course
Hongcheon, Gangwon-do
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Shinedale Country Club - Shine/Dale Course
Hongcheon, Gangwon-do
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Club Mow Golf & Lifestyle - Oasis: #8
Club Mow Golf & Lifestyle - Oasis Course
Hongcheon, Gangwon-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Club Mow Golf & Lifestyle - Mountain: #6
Club Mow Golf & Lifestyle - Mountain Course
Hongcheon, Gangwon-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Club Mow Golf & Lifestyle - Wild: #5
Club Mow Golf & Lifestyle - Wild Course
Hongcheon, Gangwon-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Ananti Club - Zelkova
The Ananti Club - Zelkova Course
Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Paganica CC
Paganica Country Club
Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Vivaldi Park CC
Vivaldi Park Country Club
Hongcheon, Gangwon-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Ananti Club - Birch
The Ananti Club - Birch Course
Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sonofelice CC
Sonofelice Country Club
Hongcheon-gun, Gangwon-do
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Midas Valley GC
Midas Valley Golf Club
Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
The Ananti Club - Nutpine
The Ananti Club - Nutpine Course
Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me