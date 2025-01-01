Shinedale Country Club - Lake/Shine Course
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7404 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7404 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6911 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6450 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow
|72
|5835 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5205 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Lake/Shine
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|420
|563
|186
|383
|406
|377
|572
|238
|441
|3586
|597
|522
|229
|393
|439
|203
|599
|377
|459
|3818
|7404
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|381
|537
|165
|359
|389
|354
|515
|206
|410
|3316
|564
|500
|207
|365
|419
|189
|570
|339
|442
|3595
|6911
|White M: 70.7/121
|347
|512
|142
|339
|363
|320
|495
|168
|386
|3072
|537
|464
|199
|334
|393
|179
|549
|305
|418
|3378
|6450
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|311
|465
|118
|295
|335
|281
|467
|133
|346
|2751
|501
|432
|186
|303
|357
|166
|523
|256
|360
|3084
|5835
|Red W: 67.1/113
|311
|429
|118
|257
|316
|242
|441
|119
|224
|2457
|443
|402
|121
|272
|318
|144
|484
|225
|339
|2748
|5205
|Handicap
|15
|9
|13
|17
|1
|11
|3
|5
|7
|14
|2
|6
|18
|8
|10
|12
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
