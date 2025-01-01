Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Shinedale Country Club - Lake/Shine Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7404 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7404 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6911 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6450 yards 70.7 121
Yellow 72 5835 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5205 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake/Shine
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 420 563 186 383 406 377 572 238 441 3586 597 522 229 393 439 203 599 377 459 3818 7404
Blue M: 73.1/123 381 537 165 359 389 354 515 206 410 3316 564 500 207 365 419 189 570 339 442 3595 6911
White M: 70.7/121 347 512 142 339 363 320 495 168 386 3072 537 464 199 334 393 179 549 305 418 3378 6450
Yellow M: 69.2/117 311 465 118 295 335 281 467 133 346 2751 501 432 186 303 357 166 523 256 360 3084 5835
Red W: 67.1/113 311 429 118 257 316 242 441 119 224 2457 443 402 121 272 318 144 484 225 339 2748 5205
Handicap 15 9 13 17 1 11 3 5 7 14 2 6 18 8 10 12 16 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Architect JMP Golf Design Group (2015)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews

