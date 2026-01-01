Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Rapid City ValleyView Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 34
Length 2716 yards
Slope 111
Rating 33.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 34 2716 yards 33.1 111
Red (W) 33 2438 yards 33.6 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rapid City
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 66.2/111 426 443 127 301 174 322 425 310 188 2716 5432
Red W: 67.2/113 351 342 127 301 174 275 375 310 183 2438 4876
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 1967

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews

