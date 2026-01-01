Rapid City ValleyView Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 34
Length 2716 yards
Slope 111
Rating 33.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|34
|2716 yards
|33.1
|111
|Red (W)
|33
|2438 yards
|33.6
|113
Scorecard for Rapid City
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 66.2/111
|426
|443
|127
|301
|174
|322
|425
|310
|188
|2716
|5432
|Red W: 67.2/113
|351
|342
|127
|301
|174
|275
|375
|310
|183
|2438
|4876
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
