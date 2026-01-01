Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Alexandria Golf Club - Little Darling Par-3 Course

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 1480 yards
Slope 88
Rating 28.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 27 1480 yards 28.1 88
Black (W) 27 1480 yards 28.8 86
Blue 27 1225 yards 27.3 83
Blue (W) 27 1225 yards 28.1 81
White 27 970 yards 26.4 80
White (W) 27 970 yards 27.3 75
Green 27 810 yards 25.8 77
Green (W) 27 810 yards 26.8 73
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Little Darling Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 28.1/88 W: 28.8/86 145 170 190 145 150 135 130 200 215 1480 1480
Blue M: 27.3/83 W: 28.1/81 130 155 170 125 130 120 100 140 155 1225 1225
White M: 26.4/80 W: 27.3/75 85 125 120 95 120 80 80 125 140 970 970
Green M: 25.8/77 W: 26.8/73 80 100 75 85 110 70 75 105 110 810 810
Handicap 6 4 1 7 3 8 9 5 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27
Handicap (W) 6 3 7 5 1 8 9 4 2

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 11/01
Architect Tom Lehman (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $10
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

Tennis
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Alexandria GC
Alexandria Golf Club
Alexandria, Minnesota
Semi-Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Atikwa GC at Arrowwood Resort: #10
View Tee Times
Atikwa Golf Club at Arrowwood Resort
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public/Resort
4.2323052933
138
Write Review
Geneva GC - Island: #1
View Tee Times
Geneva Golf Club - Island/Ponds
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
4.9738562092
11
Write Review
Geneva GC - Marsh: #8
View Tee Times
Geneva Golf Club - Ponds/Marsh
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
4.9738562092
11
Write Review
Nordic Trails GC
Nordic Trails Golf Course
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Geneva GC - Island: #8
View Tee Times
Geneva Golf Club - Marsh/Island
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
4.9738562092
11
Write Review
Hardwood Hills GC
View Tee Times
Hardwood Hills Golf Course
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
4.1666666667
12
Write Review
Lake Miltona GC: #16
Lake Miltona Golf Club
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Rodina GC
Rodina Golf Course
Alexandria, Minnesota
Public
1.0
1
Write Review
Osakis CC
Osakis Country Club
Osakis, Minnesota
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pine Ridge GC: aerial view
Pine Ridge Golf Course
Evansville, Minnesota
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Minnewaska GC
Minnewaska Golf Course
Glenwood, Minnesota
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me