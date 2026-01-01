Alexandria Golf Club - Little Darling Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 1480 yards
Slope 88
Rating 28.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|27
|1480 yards
|28.1
|88
|Black (W)
|27
|1480 yards
|28.8
|86
|Blue
|27
|1225 yards
|27.3
|83
|Blue (W)
|27
|1225 yards
|28.1
|81
|White
|27
|970 yards
|26.4
|80
|White (W)
|27
|970 yards
|27.3
|75
|Green
|27
|810 yards
|25.8
|77
|Green (W)
|27
|810 yards
|26.8
|73
Scorecard for Little Darling Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 28.1/88 W: 28.8/86
|145
|170
|190
|145
|150
|135
|130
|200
|215
|1480
|1480
|Blue M: 27.3/83 W: 28.1/81
|130
|155
|170
|125
|130
|120
|100
|140
|155
|1225
|1225
|White M: 26.4/80 W: 27.3/75
|85
|125
|120
|95
|120
|80
|80
|125
|140
|970
|970
|Green M: 25.8/77 W: 26.8/73
|80
|100
|75
|85
|110
|70
|75
|105
|110
|810
|810
|Handicap
|6
|4
|1
|7
|3
|8
|9
|5
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
|Handicap (W)
|6
|3
|7
|5
|1
|8
|9
|4
|2
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Open: 4/01 Closed: 11/01
Architect Tom Lehman (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $10
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout