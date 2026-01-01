High Grove Golf
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6887 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Green
|72
|6887 yards
|73.4
|135
|Navy
|72
|6501 yards
|71.7
|129
|Navy (W)
|72
|6501 yards
|77.9
|137
|Orange (W)
|72
|5968 yards
|75.0
|130
|Orange
|72
|5968 yards
|69.3
|122
|White
|72
|4765 yards
|63.8
|111
|White (W)
|72
|4765 yards
|68.0
|117
Scorecard for High Grove Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Green M: 73.4/135
|446
|481
|512
|326
|196
|545
|351
|437
|121
|3415
|389
|238
|316
|589
|419
|439
|387
|150
|545
|3472
|6887
|Navy M: 71.7/129 W: 77.9/137
|422
|476
|486
|310
|182
|529
|332
|424
|114
|3275
|377
|210
|257
|558
|411
|411
|363
|137
|502
|3226
|6501
|Orange M: 69.3/122 W: 75.0/130
|386
|457
|446
|289
|157
|476
|307
|395
|114
|3027
|330
|180
|257
|521
|372
|392
|332
|112
|445
|2941
|5968
|White M: 63.8/111 W: 68.0/117
|299
|371
|365
|241
|157
|389
|225
|302
|84
|2433
|221
|120
|187
|470
|298
|311
|268
|89
|368
|2332
|4765
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|13
|9
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|12
|18
|10
|2
|8
|6
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|7
|3
|15
|11
|9
|1
|17
|5
|13
|14
|6
|18
|2
|10
|8
|4
|16
|12
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gil Hanse (2025) Jim Wagner (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts No. Walking-only facility
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper Golf Attire
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
