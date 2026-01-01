Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
High Grove Golf

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6887 yards
Slope 135
Rating 73.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Green 72 6887 yards 73.4 135
Navy 72 6501 yards 71.7 129
Navy (W) 72 6501 yards 77.9 137
Orange (W) 72 5968 yards 75.0 130
Orange 72 5968 yards 69.3 122
White 72 4765 yards 63.8 111
White (W) 72 4765 yards 68.0 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for High Grove Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Green M: 73.4/135 446 481 512 326 196 545 351 437 121 3415 389 238 316 589 419 439 387 150 545 3472 6887
Navy M: 71.7/129 W: 77.9/137 422 476 486 310 182 529 332 424 114 3275 377 210 257 558 411 411 363 137 502 3226 6501
Orange M: 69.3/122 W: 75.0/130 386 457 446 289 157 476 307 395 114 3027 330 180 257 521 372 392 332 112 445 2941 5968
White M: 63.8/111 W: 68.0/117 299 371 365 241 157 389 225 302 84 2433 221 120 187 470 298 311 268 89 368 2332 4765
Handicap 7 3 15 13 9 1 11 5 17 4 12 18 10 2 8 6 16 14
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 7 3 15 11 9 1 17 5 13 14 6 18 2 10 8 4 16 12

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Gil Hanse (2025) Jim Wagner (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts No. Walking-only facility

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper Golf Attire
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Placid Lakes CC: #3
Placid Lakes Country Club
Lake Placid, Florida
Public
1.4361370717
108
Write Review
Lake June West GC
Lake June West Golf Course
Lake Placid, Florida
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sebring International Golf Resort
View Tee Times
Sebring International Golf Resort - Yellow Course
Sebring, Florida
Resort
3.9552941176
118
Write Review
Sebring International Golf Resort - The 12
View Tee Times
Sebring International Golf Resort - The 12
Sebring, Florida
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sebring International Golf Resort
View Tee Times
Sebring International Golf Resort - Green Course
Sebring, Florida
Resort
3.9552941176
118
Write Review
Spring Lake GR
Spring Lake Golf Resort - Bobcat Run Executive Course
Sebring, Florida
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sebring International Golf Resort
View Tee Times
Sebring International Golf Resort - Red Course
Sebring, Florida
Resort
3.9552941176
118
Write Review
Harder Hall CC
Executive at Harder Hall Country Club
Sebring, Florida
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
CC of Sebring
Country Club of Sebring
Sebring, Florida
Semi-Private
3.5480225989
177
Write Review
