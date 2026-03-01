Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / Europe / France / Aquitaine

Golf Compact Idron

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par 19
Length 877 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Golf d'Idron
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 19 877 meters
Blue 19 711 meters
Hot Deals at Golf d'Idron
Thu 3/5

No Hot Deals for this date.

Fri 3/6
4000
1-4
4000
1-4
Sat 3/7
4000
1-4
4000
1-4
Sun 3/8
4000
1-4
4000
1-4
Mon 3/9
4000
1-4
4000
1-4
Tue 3/10
4000
1-4
4000
1-4
Wed 3/11
4000
1-4
4000
1-4
More Hot Deals
Click to view more Hot Deals on GolfNow.com
View more Hot Deals on Click to view more Hot Deals on GolfNow.com Click to view more Hot Deals on GolfNow.com

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Pau GC
Pau Golf Club
Billère, Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pau-Artiguelouve GC: Clubhouse
Pau-Artiguelouve Golf Club - Compact Course
Artiguelouve, Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pau-Artiguelouve GC
Golf Bluegreen Pau-Artiguelouve - 18 Holes Course
Artiguelouve, Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Semi-Private
1.0
1
Write Review
Vallees GC: #3
Vallees Golf Club
Oloron-Sainte-Marie, Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lourdes GC
Lourdes Golf Club
Lourdes, Hautes-Pyrénées
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hippodrome Laloubere GC
Hippodrome Laloubere Golf Club
Laloubère, Hautes-Pyrénées
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tarbes GC - Les Tumulus
Tarbes Golf Club - Les Tumulus
Laloubère, Hautes-Pyrénées
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Camiral – Stadium Course

Hotel Camiral Golf & Wellness Stay & Play Package

FROM $217 (USD)
GIRONA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at Hotel Camiral Golf & Wellness and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of Camiral – Stadium Course, Camiral – Tour Course, Links Course, Forest Course, and Real Club de Golf El Prat.
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me