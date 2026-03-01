Golf Compact Idron
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 19
Length 877 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|19
|877 meters
|Blue
|19
|711 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
