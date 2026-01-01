La Loma Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 839 meters
Slope 55
Rating 24.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Green
|27
|839 meters
|24.9
|55
|Green (W)
|27
|839 meters
|25.6
|64
Scorecard for La Loma Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 49.9/55
|104
|94
|90
|118
|109
|95
|95
|105
|107
|917
|1799
|Ladies W: 51.3/64
|104
|94
|90
|118
|109
|95
|95
|105
|107
|917
|1799
|Handicap
|9
|15
|17
|1
|3
|11
|13
|7
|5
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
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Course Layout