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La Loma Golf

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 839 meters
Slope 55
Rating 24.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Green 27 839 meters 24.9 55
Green (W) 27 839 meters 25.6 64
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for La Loma Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 49.9/55 104 94 90 118 109 95 95 105 107 917 1799
Ladies W: 51.3/64 104 94 90 118 109 95 95 105 107 917 1799
Handicap 9 15 17 1 3 11 13 7 5
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant
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Golf Packages
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El Fuerte Marbella Stay & Play Package

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MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at El Fuerte Marbella and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of The Old Course at San Roque, Marbella Club Golf Course, La Zagaleta - New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Los Naranjos Golf Course, La Reserva Club - Sotogrande, and Alcaidesa Links Golf Course.
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The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $227 (USD)
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Anantara Villa Padierna Golf Course

Anantara Villa Padierna Stay & Play Package

FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at Anantara Villa Padierna and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of San Roque – Old Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club,La Reserva Golf Course,Alcaidesa – Links Course,Marbella Golf Club,Los Naranjos Golf Course, and La Zagaleta Golf Course.
Alcaidesa – Links Course

SO/ Sotogrande Stay & Play Package

FROM $257 (USD)
CADIZ| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at SO/ Sotogrande Spa And Golf Resort Hotel and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of Alcaidesa – Links Course, San Roque – Old Course, La Reserva Golf Course, Almenara Golf Course, and Real Club Valderrama.
Course Layout
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