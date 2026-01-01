Gemini Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3174 yards
Slope 121
Rating 36.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3174 yards
|36.9
|121
|Black (W)
|36
|3174 yards
|37.8
|128
|White
|36
|2806 yards
|35.2
|114
|White (W)
|36
|2806 yards
|35.9
|121
|Red
|36
|2362 yards
|33.2
|106
|Red (W)
|36
|2362 yards
|33.5
|113
Scorecard for Gemini Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|326
|316
|416
|518
|135
|403
|508
|400
|152
|3174
|6233
|White M: 69.2/117
|311
|314
|380
|468
|130
|293
|460
|320
|130
|2806
|5757
|Red W: 73.8/121
|277
|254
|318
|402
|95
|241
|389
|296
|90
|2362
|5056
|Handicap
|13
|11
|7
|5
|17
|1
|3
|9
|15
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
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