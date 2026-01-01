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Gemini Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3174 yards
Slope 121
Rating 36.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3174 yards 36.9 121
Black (W) 36 3174 yards 37.8 128
White 36 2806 yards 35.2 114
White (W) 36 2806 yards 35.9 121
Red 36 2362 yards 33.2 106
Red (W) 36 2362 yards 33.5 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gemini Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 70.7/121 326 316 416 518 135 403 508 400 152 3174 6233
White M: 69.2/117 311 314 380 468 130 293 460 320 130 2806 5757
Red W: 73.8/121 277 254 318 402 95 241 389 296 90 2362 5056
Handicap 13 11 7 5 17 1 3 9 15
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 36 71

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
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Course Layout
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