RoyView Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 32
Length 2052 yards
Slope 102
Rating 31.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|32
|2052 yards
|31.2
|102
|Ladies (W)
|32
|2020 yards
|32.0
|106
Scorecard for RoyView Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 62.4/102
|110
|285
|112
|317
|118
|287
|304
|121
|398
|2052
|4104
|Ladies W: 64.0/106
|110
|285
|112
|317
|118
|287
|304
|121
|366
|2020
|4040
|Handicap
|18
|16
|10
|4
|12
|6
|8
|14
|2
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|32
|64
|Handicap (W)
|18
|10
|16
|2
|14
|6
|8
|12
|4
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Food & BeverageBar
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