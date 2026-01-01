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RoyView Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 32
Length 2052 yards
Slope 102
Rating 31.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 32 2052 yards 31.2 102
Ladies (W) 32 2020 yards 32.0 106
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for RoyView Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 62.4/102 110 285 112 317 118 287 304 121 398 2052 4104
Ladies W: 64.0/106 110 285 112 317 118 287 304 121 366 2020 4040
Handicap 18 16 10 4 12 6 8 14 2
Par 3 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 4 32 64
Handicap (W) 18 10 16 2 14 6 8 12 4

Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Food & Beverage

Bar
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Course Layout
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