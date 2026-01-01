The Presidential Golf Club at YanQi Lake
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7009 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6676 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6240 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5623 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red
|72
|5023 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5023 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for The Presidential Golf Club YanQi Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|401
|558
|183
|367
|524
|372
|400
|383
|196
|3384
|445
|262
|571
|389
|379
|396
|392
|214
|577
|3625
|7009
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|388
|527
|174
|354
|513
|358
|390
|371
|184
|3259
|434
|195
|515
|382
|369
|388
|379
|206
|549
|3417
|6676
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|359
|498
|161
|341
|480
|328
|344
|357
|171
|3039
|408
|165
|495
|364
|346
|365
|355
|189
|514
|3201
|6240
|White M: 69.2/117
|325
|457
|137
|318
|444
|307
|317
|319
|147
|2771
|357
|132
|439
|317
|315
|332
|316
|168
|476
|2852
|5623
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|292
|433
|116
|278
|384
|276
|279
|280
|122
|2460
|313
|122
|404
|272
|282
|301
|268
|152
|449
|2563
|5023
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout