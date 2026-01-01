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The Presidential Golf Club at YanQi Lake

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About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 7009 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7009 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6676 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6240 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5623 yards 69.2 117
Red 72 5023 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5023 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Presidential Golf Club YanQi Lake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 401 558 183 367 524 372 400 383 196 3384 445 262 571 389 379 396 392 214 577 3625 7009
Gold M: 73.1/123 388 527 174 354 513 358 390 371 184 3259 434 195 515 382 369 388 379 206 549 3417 6676
Blue M: 70.7/121 359 498 161 341 480 328 344 357 171 3039 408 165 495 364 346 365 355 189 514 3201 6240
White M: 69.2/117 325 457 137 318 444 307 317 319 147 2771 357 132 439 317 315 332 316 168 476 2852 5623
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 292 433 116 278 384 276 279 280 122 2460 313 122 404 272 282 301 268 152 449 2563 5023
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2014

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
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