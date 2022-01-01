Home / Courses / Asia / China / Beijing Municipality

Jingshanhu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7131 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7131 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6628 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6094 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5419 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jingshanhu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 393 405 543 453 408 223 575 359 200 3559 603 358 217 458 461 609 318 168 380 3572 7131
Blue M: 73.1/123 350 360 522 412 379 200 547 328 176 3274 573 325 156 446 461 575 298 168 352 3354 6628
White M: 70.7/121 296 326 497 373 348 174 518 302 152 2986 522 301 156 420 440 530 276 141 322 3108 6094
Red W: 66.9/109 267 303 422 317 276 147 469 269 121 2591 481 274 135 403 398 469 252 141 275 2828 5419
Handicap 13 5 9 3 7 11 1 15 17 8 14 10 6 4 2 18 16 12
Par 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

