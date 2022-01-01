Jingshanhu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7131 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7131 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6628 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6094 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5419 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Jingshanhu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|393
|405
|543
|453
|408
|223
|575
|359
|200
|3559
|603
|358
|217
|458
|461
|609
|318
|168
|380
|3572
|7131
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|350
|360
|522
|412
|379
|200
|547
|328
|176
|3274
|573
|325
|156
|446
|461
|575
|298
|168
|352
|3354
|6628
|White M: 70.7/121
|296
|326
|497
|373
|348
|174
|518
|302
|152
|2986
|522
|301
|156
|420
|440
|530
|276
|141
|322
|3108
|6094
|Red W: 66.9/109
|267
|303
|422
|317
|276
|147
|469
|269
|121
|2591
|481
|274
|135
|403
|398
|469
|252
|141
|275
|2828
|5419
|Handicap
|13
|5
|9
|3
|7
|11
|1
|15
|17
|8
|14
|10
|6
|4
|2
|18
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
