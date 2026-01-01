Crownwood Club - Crown Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7491 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7491 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|7040 yards
|72.2
|119
|White/Gold
|72
|6692 yards
|70.0
|116
|Gold
|72
|6377 yards
|69.2
|113
|Gold (W)
|72
|6377 yards
|69.6
|115
|Gold/Blue
|72
|6010 yards
|67.1
|111
|Gold/Blue (W)
|72
|6010 yards
|68.0
|112
|Blue
|72
|5566 yards
|66.5
|109
|Blue (W)
|72
|5566 yards
|67.0
|110
|Blue/Green
|72
|5200 yards
|65.0
|107
|Blue/Green (W)
|72
|5200 yards
|65.7
|108
|Green
|72
|4840 yards
|63.2
|105
|Green (W)
|72
|4840 yards
|63.5
|106
Scorecard for Crownwood Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|459
|405
|612
|137
|492
|366
|481
|213
|667
|3832
|427
|164
|383
|552
|481
|416
|629
|164
|443
|3659
|7491
|White M: 72.2/119
|427
|377
|569
|126
|437
|355
|448
|191
|623
|3553
|388
|142
|366
|552
|459
|394
|601
|153
|432
|3487
|7040
|White/Gold M: 70.0/116
|372
|377
|525
|126
|437
|355
|405
|164
|536
|3297
|388
|142
|366
|492
|427
|394
|601
|153
|432
|3395
|6692
|Gold M: 69.2/113 W: 69.6/115
|372
|344
|525
|109
|394
|334
|405
|164
|536
|3183
|361
|131
|334
|492
|427
|361
|569
|131
|388
|3194
|6377
|Gold/Blue M: 67.1/111 W: 68.0/112
|372
|344
|525
|98
|344
|334
|339
|137
|470
|2963
|361
|126
|334
|492
|405
|361
|498
|131
|339
|3047
|6010
|Blue M: 66.5/109 W: 67.0/110
|323
|295
|470
|98
|344
|273
|339
|137
|470
|2749
|306
|126
|284
|432
|405
|323
|498
|104
|339
|2817
|5566
|Blue/Green M: 65.0/107 W: 65.7/108
|323
|295
|427
|87
|295
|273
|339
|115
|427
|2581
|306
|93
|284
|388
|350
|323
|443
|93
|339
|2619
|5200
|Green M: 63.2/105 W: 63.5/106
|273
|246
|427
|87
|295
|230
|301
|115
|427
|2401
|268
|93
|241
|388
|350
|279
|443
|93
|284
|2439
|4840
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|17
|5
|15
|7
|11
|1
|16
|14
|10
|8
|4
|12
|2
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Architect Christian Lundin (2025) Henrik Stenson (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with approval
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Available SportsFitness
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