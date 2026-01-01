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Crownwood Club - Crown Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7491 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7491 yards 73.1 123
White 72 7040 yards 72.2 119
White/Gold 72 6692 yards 70.0 116
Gold 72 6377 yards 69.2 113
Gold (W) 72 6377 yards 69.6 115
Gold/Blue 72 6010 yards 67.1 111
Gold/Blue (W) 72 6010 yards 68.0 112
Blue 72 5566 yards 66.5 109
Blue (W) 72 5566 yards 67.0 110
Blue/Green 72 5200 yards 65.0 107
Blue/Green (W) 72 5200 yards 65.7 108
Green 72 4840 yards 63.2 105
Green (W) 72 4840 yards 63.5 106
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Crownwood Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 459 405 612 137 492 366 481 213 667 3832 427 164 383 552 481 416 629 164 443 3659 7491
White M: 72.2/119 427 377 569 126 437 355 448 191 623 3553 388 142 366 552 459 394 601 153 432 3487 7040
White/Gold M: 70.0/116 372 377 525 126 437 355 405 164 536 3297 388 142 366 492 427 394 601 153 432 3395 6692
Gold M: 69.2/113 W: 69.6/115 372 344 525 109 394 334 405 164 536 3183 361 131 334 492 427 361 569 131 388 3194 6377
Gold/Blue M: 67.1/111 W: 68.0/112 372 344 525 98 344 334 339 137 470 2963 361 126 334 492 405 361 498 131 339 3047 6010
Blue M: 66.5/109 W: 67.0/110 323 295 470 98 344 273 339 137 470 2749 306 126 284 432 405 323 498 104 339 2817 5566
Blue/Green M: 65.0/107 W: 65.7/108 323 295 427 87 295 273 339 115 427 2581 306 93 284 388 350 323 443 93 339 2619 5200
Green M: 63.2/105 W: 63.5/106 273 246 427 87 295 230 301 115 427 2401 268 93 241 388 350 279 443 93 284 2439 4840
Handicap 9 13 3 17 5 15 7 11 1 16 14 10 8 4 12 2 18 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Architect Christian Lundin (2025) Henrik Stenson (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with approval
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Sports

Fitness
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