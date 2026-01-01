Crownwood Club - Henrik's Playground Course
About
Holes 11
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Architect Christian Lundin (2026) Henrik Stenson (2026)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with approval
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Available SportsFitness
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Course Layout