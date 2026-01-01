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Crownwood Club - Henrik's Playground Course

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4 Stars
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About

Holes 11
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Architect Christian Lundin (2026) Henrik Stenson (2026)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with approval
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Sports

Fitness
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