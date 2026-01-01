Freestone Lake & Golf Club - Championship Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7557 yards
Slope 155
Rating 84.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Tips (W)
|72
|7557 yards
|84.7
|155
|Tips
|72
|7557 yards
|77.6
|148
|I
|72
|7129 yards
|76.5
|147
|I (W)
|72
|7129 yards
|82.5
|155
|II
|72
|6647 yards
|74.5
|141
|II (W)
|72
|6647 yards
|80.4
|148
Scorecard for Championship Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Tips M: 77.6/148 W: 84.7/155
|432
|464
|190
|399
|357
|475
|584
|149
|459
|3509
|499
|508
|648
|324
|559
|201
|600
|242
|467
|4048
|7557
|I M: 76.5/147 W: 82.5/155
|400
|442
|165
|345
|335
|433
|557
|149
|422
|3248
|460
|475
|640
|315
|540
|190
|564
|235
|462
|3881
|7129
|II M: 74.5/141 W: 80.4/148
|372
|423
|145
|322
|315
|405
|525
|122
|395
|3024
|431
|450
|568
|290
|525
|183
|538
|200
|438
|3623
|6647
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Fairways Bermuda
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Beau Welling (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Fishing
Available SportsFitness
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Golf Packages
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Course Layout