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Freestone Lake & Golf Club - Championship Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7557 yards
Slope 155
Rating 84.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Tips (W) 72 7557 yards 84.7 155
Tips 72 7557 yards 77.6 148
I 72 7129 yards 76.5 147
I (W) 72 7129 yards 82.5 155
II 72 6647 yards 74.5 141
II (W) 72 6647 yards 80.4 148
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Championship Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Tips M: 77.6/148 W: 84.7/155 432 464 190 399 357 475 584 149 459 3509 499 508 648 324 559 201 600 242 467 4048 7557
I M: 76.5/147 W: 82.5/155 400 442 165 345 335 433 557 149 422 3248 460 475 640 315 540 190 564 235 462 3881 7129
II M: 74.5/141 W: 80.4/148 372 423 145 322 315 405 525 122 395 3024 431 450 568 290 525 183 538 200 438 3623 6647
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 35 4 4 5 4 5 3 5 3 4 37 72

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways Bermuda
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Beau Welling (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming, Fishing

Available Sports

Fitness
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Golf Packages
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JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.
Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock - 14th hole

Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
Course Layout
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