Freestone Lake & Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 10
Type Resort/Private
Par 30
Length 912 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|30
|912 yards
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|91
|77
|82
|100
|69
|88
|55
|105
|96
|763
|149
|91
|77
|82
|100
|69
|88
|55
|105
|816
|1579
|Ladies W: 53.4/89
|91
|77
|82
|100
|69
|88
|55
|105
|96
|763
|149
|91
|77
|82
|100
|69
|88
|55
|105
|816
|1579
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Fairways Bermuda
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Beau Welling (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Fishing
Available SportsFitness
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
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Golf Packages
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FROM $377 (USD)
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Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
Course Layout