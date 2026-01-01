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Freestone Lake & Golf Club - Short Course

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About

Holes 10
Type Resort/Private
Par 30
Length 912 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 30 912 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 91 77 82 100 69 88 55 105 96 763 149 91 77 82 100 69 88 55 105 816 1579
Ladies W: 53.4/89 91 77 82 100 69 88 55 105 96 763 149 91 77 82 100 69 88 55 105 816 1579
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways Bermuda
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Beau Welling (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming, Fishing

Available Sports

Fitness
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Golf Packages
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JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.
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Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
Course Layout
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