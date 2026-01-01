Pestana Golf Resort - Ferragudo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 5841 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|73
|5841 meters
|Yellow
|73
|5227 meters
|Red
|73
|4594 meters
Scorecard for Ferragudo Golf Pestana Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.3/123
|389
|575
|363
|378
|302
|183
|491
|405
|160
|3246
|342
|301
|177
|496
|149
|551
|190
|490
|445
|3141
|6387
|Yellow M: 71.7/121 W: 73.0/125
|371
|530
|296
|318
|256
|168
|456
|369
|140
|2904
|314
|258
|153
|468
|128
|482
|165
|433
|410
|2811
|5715
|Red W: 72.4/122
|357
|487
|257
|274
|218
|103
|408
|308
|114
|2526
|290
|238
|131
|429
|109
|433
|147
|372
|352
|2501
|5027
|Handicap
|5
|1
|15
|17
|11
|9
|3
|7
|13
|18
|14
|16
|12
|10
|2
|8
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|3
|5
|5
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code The player must not wear casual shorts, jeans, sleeveless shirts or track suits.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities
Available SportsTennis, Bowling
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Portimao, Alvor
Resort
5.0
2
Golf Packages
SO/ Sotogrande Stay & Play Package
FROM $257 (USD)
CADIZ| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at SO/ Sotogrande Spa And Golf Resort Hotel and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of Alcaidesa – Links Course, San Roque – Old Course, La Reserva Golf Course, Almenara Golf Course, and Real Club Valderrama.
Anantara Villa Padierna Stay & Play Package
FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at Anantara Villa Padierna and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of San Roque – Old Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club,La Reserva Golf Course,Alcaidesa – Links Course,Marbella Golf Club,Los Naranjos Golf Course, and La Zagaleta Golf Course.
The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $227 (USD)
MALAGA | Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of La Quinta Golf Course, La Zagaleta New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, and Los Naranjos Golf Course.
El Fuerte Marbella Stay & Play Package
FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at El Fuerte Marbella and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of The Old Course at San Roque, Marbella Club Golf Course, La Zagaleta - New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Los Naranjos Golf Course, La Reserva Club - Sotogrande, and Alcaidesa Links Golf Course.
Course Layout