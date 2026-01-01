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Pestana Golf Resort - Ferragudo Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 5841 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 73 5841 meters
Yellow 73 5227 meters
Red 73 4594 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ferragudo Golf Pestana Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.3/123 389 575 363 378 302 183 491 405 160 3246 342 301 177 496 149 551 190 490 445 3141 6387
Yellow M: 71.7/121 W: 73.0/125 371 530 296 318 256 168 456 369 140 2904 314 258 153 468 128 482 165 433 410 2811 5715
Red W: 72.4/122 357 487 257 274 218 103 408 308 114 2526 290 238 131 429 109 433 147 372 352 2501 5027
Handicap 5 1 15 17 11 9 3 7 13 18 14 16 12 10 2 8 4 6
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 36 4 4 3 5 3 5 3 5 5 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code The player must not wear casual shorts, jeans, sleeveless shirts or track suits.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities

Available Sports

Tennis, Bowling
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
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