Royal St. George's Golf Club - dunes on 6
Royal St. George's Golf Club - dunes on 6
The heaving dunes of the east coast of England help defend par at Royal St. George's Courtesy of Royal St. George's G.C.
Royal Portrush Dunluce Links - New No. 7
Royal Portrush Dunluce Links - New No. 7
Royal Portrush and Northern Ireland returns to The Open rota in 2019. David Cannon/Getty Images
Carnoustie Golf Links - hole 3
Carnoustie Golf Links - hole 3
Scotland's Carnoustie Golf Links will host The Open in 2018. Getty Images
The Old Course in St. Andrews
The Old Course in St. Andrews
The Old Course in St. Andrews will host the 150th staging of The Open in 2021. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
Royal Liverpool Clubhouse
Royal Liverpool Clubhouse
The clubhouse at Royal Liverpool was built originally in 1895, and was extensively renovated prior to the 2006 Open. Getty Images
Royal Troon golf course - Postage Stamp
Royal Troon golf course - Postage Stamp
The Postage Stamp at Royal Troon, host of the 2023Open, is one of Scotland's iconic par 3s. David Cannon/Getty Images

Future golf course venues for The Open Championship

By Brandon Tucker
July 21, 2017

The Open, staged by the R&A, is held on links golf courses throughout the United Kingdom. In 2019, that included Northern Ireland once again. The small country had not hosted The Open since 1951.

The Open was originally staged at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860, then just a 12-hole course. Prestwick held every Open thru 1873, and last hosted the event in 1925.

The Old Course in St. Andrews was the first event outside of Prestwick to host the Open in 1873. It is the most regular host these days, hosting the event generally every five years.

Future venues to keep an eye on begin with the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry, a famous host for both the Duel in the Sun as well as Tom Watson's near-miraculous victory in 2009. It is questionable whether the R&A wants to stage an Open there while owner of the resort, President Donald Trump, remains in office. The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, who own Muirfield, voted in 2017 to allow women members. That vote was reportedly required in order to keep Muirfield in the present-day rota.

Four clubs have hosted the Open that are not in consideration at the time for future opens. Prestwick, Musselburgh Golf Links, Royal Cinque Golf Club and Prince's Golf Club are all some combination of too short or logistically challenging for future events. All 14 courses that have held The Open are open to the public.

In 2020, the R&A announced it would cancel The Open at Royal St. George's due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. They announced Royal St. George's would host the event in 2021, and the 150th Open would be held at St. Andrews in 2022. In December, the R&A confirmed Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon would receive their planned Opens one year later.

Future venues announced by the R&A for The Open

2021 Open Championship

Royal St. George's, Kent, England
Past Opens: 1894, 1899, 1904, 1911, 1922, 1928, 1934, 1938, 1949, 1981, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011

2022 Open Championship

Old Course in St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
Past Opens: 1873, 1876, 1879, 1882, 1885, 1888, 1891, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1910, 1921, 1927, 1933, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1970, 1978, 1984, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015

2023

Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
Past Opens: 1897, 1902, 1907, 1913, 1924, 1930, 1936, 1947, 1956, 1967, 2006, 2014

2024
Old Course at Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland
Past Opens: 1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, 2016
Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for Golf Advisor. Prior to the launch of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram @btuck34.
