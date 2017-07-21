Future golf course venues for The Open Championship

The Open, staged by the R&A, is held on links golf courses throughout the United Kingdom. In 2019, that included Northern Ireland once again. The small country had not hosted The Open since 1951.

The Open was originally staged at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860, then just a 12-hole course. Prestwick held every Open thru 1873, and last hosted the event in 1925.

The Old Course in St. Andrews was the first event outside of Prestwick to host the Open in 1873. It is the most regular host these days, hosting the event generally every five years.

Future venues to keep an eye on begin with the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry, a famous host for both the Duel in the Sun as well as Tom Watson's near-miraculous victory in 2009. It is questionable whether the R&A wants to stage an Open there while owner of the resort, President Donald Trump, remains in office. The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, who own Muirfield, voted in 2017 to allow women members. That vote was reportedly required in order to keep Muirfield in the present-day rota.

Four clubs have hosted the Open that are not in consideration at the time for future opens. Prestwick, Musselburgh Golf Links, Royal Cinque Golf Club and Prince's Golf Club are all some combination of too short or logistically challenging for future events. All 14 courses that have held The Open are open to the public.

In 2020, the R&A announced it would cancel The Open at Royal St. George's due to coronavirus pandemic concerns. They announced Royal St. George's would host the event in 2021, and the 150th Open would be held at St. Andrews in 2022. In December, the R&A confirmed Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon would receive their planned Opens one year later.

Future venues announced by the R&A for The Open

2021 Open Championship

Royal St. George's, Kent, England

Past Opens: 1894, 1899, 1904, 1911, 1922, 1928, 1934, 1938, 1949, 1981, 1985, 1993, 2003, 2011

2022 Open Championship

Old Course in St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

Past Opens: 1873, 1876, 1879, 1882, 1885, 1888, 1891, 1895, 1900, 1905, 1910, 1921, 1927, 1933, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1957, 1960, 1964, 1970, 1978, 1984, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015

2023

Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

Past Opens: 1897, 1902, 1907, 1913, 1924, 1930, 1936, 1947, 1956, 1967, 2006, 2014

2024

Old Course at Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

Past Opens: 1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, 2016