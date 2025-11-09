The five brands and companies changing the way golfers travel

I'm already in planning mode about 2026 golf trips.

You should be, too. One of the main things that's new to golfers post-pandemic is they cannot procrastinate. Wait until lunch on Monday to ask your spouse if you can play golf this weekend? Kiss that tee time goodbye. Slow-playing the planning of your buddies trip next year? Sorry but Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst, Landmand, Sand Valley and the Old Course in St. Andrews, among others, are already booked up at least a year in advance.

The game - especially for avid traveling golfers - has changed. You need to be organized, efficient and ready to spend if you want to stay and play at the world's best golf destinations.

These popular places are in high demand, and their resorts are in high competition with one another to make sure they stay that way. These five travel brands, companies and developers are driving the market to new heights. They are the five leaders changing the way golfers travel.