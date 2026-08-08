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Foot Golf Cork

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FootGolf Cork
FootGolf Cork
Hot Deals at FootGolf Cork
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Fri 10/2

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Sat 10/3
1099
1-4
1099
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Sun 10/4
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Mon 10/5

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Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.5

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
89s2DdA1xjlJEy6X9vnE
Review 1
Recommended
Played

A great day out

We went out one adult two teenagers and a ten year old. It took about 2.5hrs to complete. Footballs were supplied for free. We thought we had to pay for them so that was nice. Would recommend.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
0MYquw07JiXOrXKTmd6r
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Cs1jAug7Zjo5jooo8b0Z
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0

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