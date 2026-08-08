Foot Golf Cork

Hot Deals at FootGolf Cork
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Golfer Reviews
A great day out
We went out one adult two teenagers and a ten year old. It took about 2.5hrs to complete. Footballs were supplied for free. We thought we had to pay for them so that was nice. Would recommend.
Pace 5.0
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0