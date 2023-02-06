Pococke Foot Golf

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Golfer Reviews
Great time, a lot of fun!
It was super fun to play footgolf. It was the first time.
The management was super friendly and they allowed us to play some more holes free of charge.
Would love to come back
Great place fun family day out, polite and friendly staff, been there twice and enjoyed it both times
Foot Golf macca
Great and Friendly staff at Pococke, the course is well maintained. (Tough in places, to hold your par shot) my kids love it, we don't take it too seriously just pure fun, you maybe a good footballer but here your weigh and power on the ball will be tested. Precision over power....
We had an excellent time,conditions were tough as weather was very wet all week.
Really Fun Experience
Fantastic new sport to play and family friendly also. Really good value and a great bit of fun. Highly recommend as it’s fun, enjoyable and really well laid out course. The grounds are well maintained and really nice.