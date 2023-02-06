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Pococke Foot Golf

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Pococke Foot Golf
Pococke Foot Golf
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Tue 9/29

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Rating Index
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4.9
4.9 out of 5 stars, based on 9 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
9
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    4.9
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    4.8

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
yannis92
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great time, a lot of fun!

It was super fun to play footgolf. It was the first time.

The management was super friendly and they allowed us to play some more holes free of charge.

Would love to come back

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
TbQD44QN3JQiF7b451GK
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Recommended
Played

Great place fun family day out, polite and friendly staff, been there twice and enjoyed it both times

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
t0Q7N7jO9JgZXVPU1EW5
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Nan24YOmfwBIHbevm5C9
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
JVN485XKF5izDNXOj5fg
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a year
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
nbYAZAJkn6AnlnaMWNro
Review 1
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played

Foot Golf macca

Great and Friendly staff at Pococke, the course is well maintained. (Tough in places, to hold your par shot) my kids love it, we don't take it too seriously just pure fun, you maybe a good footballer but here your weigh and power on the ball will be tested. Precision over power....

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
7iw1rLYy1kVspO8y2ete
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Twice a year
Recommended
Played

We had an excellent time,conditions were tough as weather was very wet all week.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
jStxDd0978Le85NEqn45
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a year
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
DeiseRebel7
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Really Fun Experience

Fantastic new sport to play and family friendly also. Really good value and a great bit of fun. Highly recommend as it’s fun, enjoyable and really well laid out course. The grounds are well maintained and really nice.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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