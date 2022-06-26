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Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove

Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
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Rating Index
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3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
0.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    2.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    2.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    4.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

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u314162966922
Review 1
Played

Course

The course is not at all kid friendly or adult friendly for that matter it needs wooden bumpers installed around the edges of the holes so you haven’t got to walk a mile to retrieve your ball. Very basic course could do some fun obstacles to keep it entertaining.

First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 3.0
Layout 2.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 4.0
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