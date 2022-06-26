Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
3.0
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
A view from Shanx Mini Golf at the Links Shell Cove
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Course
The course is not at all kid friendly or adult friendly for that matter it needs wooden bumpers installed around the edges of the holes so you haven’t got to walk a mile to retrieve your ball. Very basic course could do some fun obstacles to keep it entertaining.
Conditions 2.0
Value 3.0
Layout 2.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 4.0