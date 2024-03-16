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Golf Ranch - Lee's Summit Mini Golf

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Golf Ranch - Lee's Summit Mini Golf
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Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$900
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Thu 10/1
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Fri 10/2
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Sat 10/3
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Sun 10/4
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Mon 10/5
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
sD6ZBIHMKivZm20fYol2
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Golf Ranch

Great and fun to play, had fun playing real life courses!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
sD6ZBIHMKivZm20fYol2
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Golf Ranch Lees Summit

It was a great experience for a very cheap price. I had a lot of fun and played some fun games on the trackman!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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