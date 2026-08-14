Birdies Indoor Golf
Hot Deals at Birdies Indoor Golf
Tue 9/29
No Hot Deals for this date.
More Hot Deals
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Fantastic Indoor Golf facility friendly
This is the best Indoor facility that I have tried in the KC area. Full bar, attentive staff, nice mats, screens, with roomy bays. Awesome large VIP room with attached bathroom. Affordable memberships or low hourly rates. Seating and big screens for spectators. Blue Springs MO hwy 7.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
First Time
I’m a beginner and it was awesome that I didn’t have to chase the ball all over the course. Everything at the Birdies was great. The young man working was super nice and hopeful. I honestly have know complaints and I mostly go back tomorrow. Great place oh they have alcohol as well which is always a play. Check them out you’ll enjoy it
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0