Home / Directory / USA / Missouri / Blue Springs

Birdies Indoor Golf

Book Now
Birdies Indoor Golf
Birdies Indoor Golf
Hot Deals at Birdies Indoor Golf
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$600
1
$600
1
Thu 10/1
$500
1
$500
1
Fri 10/2
$1200
1
$1200
1
Sat 10/3
$1200
1
$1200
1
Sun 10/4
$1200
1
$1200
1
Mon 10/5
$800
1
$800
1
More Hot Deals
View more Hot Deals on
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
redeemtrophy
Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
waivedfees
Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
Shield-2.svg
Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
Trophy-Simple.svg
Redeem GolfPass Points
NBC-Peacock (1).svg
Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

4.8
4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.8

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u000001641707
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Fantastic Indoor Golf facility friendly

This is the best Indoor facility that I have tried in the KC area. Full bar, attentive staff, nice mats, screens, with roomy bays. Awesome large VIP room with attached bathroom. Affordable memberships or low hourly rates. Seating and big screens for spectators. Blue Springs MO hwy 7.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u314164205144
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Maahes
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

First Time

I’m a beginner and it was awesome that I didn’t have to chase the ball all over the course. Everything at the Birdies was great. The young man working was super nice and hopeful. I honestly have know complaints and I mostly go back tomorrow. Great place oh they have alcohol as well which is always a play. Check them out you’ll enjoy it

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
j2ke2001
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

Other Nearby Driving Ranges

Golf Ranch - Lee's Summit Mini Golf
Golf Ranch - Lee's Summit Mini Golf
Lees Summit, Missouri
Default Course Image
Noland Road Driving Range
Kansas City, MO
Default Course Image
The Martin City Sports Complex
Kansas City, MO
Default Course Image
Peculiar Golf & Learning Center
Peculiar, MO
Default Course Image
Shoal Creek Driving Range
Kansas City, MO
Default Course Image
Tee It Up
Meriden, KS
Default Course Image
Doniphan Hills Driving Range
Troy, KS
Default Course Image
Sports Center
Topeka, KS
Default Course Image
GreatLife At Safari Golf
Topeka, KS
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account
    • Search Near Me