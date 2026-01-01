iPlay America Topgolf Swing Suite

Located in Freehold NJ, iPlay America’s Topgolf Swing Suite offers a simulated Topgolf experience in an indoor climate-controlled venue. Select from over 85 of the world’s most iconic championship golf courses to play or challenge yourself and friends to classic Topgolf experiences. Topgolf Swing Suite is powered by Full Swing golf simulator technology, the same simulator used by PGA Tour pros Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day. iPlay America’s Topgolf Swing Suite is the best venue for off-course practice and fun with friends!