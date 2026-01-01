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iPlay America Topgolf Swing Suite

110 Schanck Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-8200
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iPlay America Topgolf Swing Suite
iPlay America Topgolf Swing Suite

About

Located in Freehold NJ, iPlay America’s Topgolf Swing Suite offers a simulated Topgolf experience in an indoor climate-controlled venue. Select from over 85 of the world’s most iconic championship golf courses to play or challenge yourself and friends to classic Topgolf experiences. Topgolf Swing Suite is powered by Full Swing golf simulator technology, the same simulator used by PGA Tour pros Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Jason Day. iPlay America’s Topgolf Swing Suite is the best venue for off-course practice and fun with friends!

Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
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Exclusive member pricing on select tee times
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Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
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Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
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$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
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Redeem GolfPass Points
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Peacock Premium streaming (up to 12 months)
...and much more!
$119 USD/year. Terms apply.

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