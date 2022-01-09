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3G Golf

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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.7
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    4.7

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
MIchael1473627
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great time

Great time as a foursome. Not too expensive and simulator seemed pretty accurate. BYOB and great restaurants surrounding them. Would recommend to try this place out.

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u261109371
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great place

As always friendly staff, and helpful too. Lots of options from driving range to practice and tons of course selections. Looking forward to scheduling an " outing " with a few golf buddies.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u261109371
Reviews 21
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Local Gem

Great family run business. Lots of course selections ( only way I'd ever be able to play Pebble Beach!). Three bays with state of the art Trackman simulators. Local food and beverage delivery (the staff even run down the block for you if they're available to!!). Great place to host an event or fundraiser or just a small group night out. BYOB and they provide a cooler for your drinks if you need one.

Colleen (Mom) was so helpful and pleasant. One of the owners ( her sons came up with the idea and they're running it) took the time and call in to help me (a tech disaster) get the Trackman app and log my activity. So impressed all around I will be back with friends.

A great date night idea as well for young and old. Great way to hit the range without worrying about the weather.

Mike

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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