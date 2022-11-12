Pin Addiction Golf
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Reviews
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Loved it
I personally loved it. You can play any corse. I played the Masters Augusta and then Peeble Beach and the Old Corse at St. Andrews.
Best part is I didn’t lose a golf ball.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Great
Windy and in the 40’s but inside it was 70 and comfortable. I throughly enjoyed my hour.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0