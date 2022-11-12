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Pin Addiction Golf

Pin Addiction Golf
A view from Pin Addiction Golf.
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Rating Index
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3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.0
  • Value
    3.0
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
phollingshead
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
ryanmiano
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Closed

This place is closed and should’ve been removed from the app before I drive drove over here.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u000001566187
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Loved it

I personally loved it. You can play any corse. I played the Masters Augusta and then Peeble Beach and the Old Corse at St. Andrews.

Best part is I didn’t lose a golf ball.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000001566187
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great

Windy and in the 40’s but inside it was 70 and comfortable. I throughly enjoyed my hour.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
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