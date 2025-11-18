Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf
Hot Deals at Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf
Tue 9/29
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Golfer Reviews
Great Local Spot
Located in Rodeo Plaza with parking on the side street. Great service and friendly staff.
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Good time!
Place Very clean, nice and Jay very friendly. Thanks Jay and Golfnow
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0