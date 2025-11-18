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Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf

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Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf
A view from Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf.
Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf
A view from Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf.
Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf
A view from Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf.
Hot Deals at Rodeo Plaza Screen Golf
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$4000
1
$4000
1
Thu 10/1
$4000
1
$4000
1
Fri 10/2
$4000
1
$4000
1
Sat 10/3
$4000
1
$3100
1
Sun 10/4
$4000
1
$3200
1
Mon 10/5
$4000
1
$4000
1
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Rating Index
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3.7
3.7 out of 5 stars, based on 7 reviews
71.4%
Recommend
7
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.7
  • Value
    3.5
  • Layout
    3.5
  • Friendliness
    3.7
  • Pace
    3.7
  • Amenities
    3.7

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
raaphhh
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
jaslee7889
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great Local Spot

Located in Rodeo Plaza with parking on the side street. Great service and friendly staff.

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
eunhye7890
Reviews 13
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Archer01
Reviews 178
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
elaine888free
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Good time!

Place Very clean, nice and Jay very friendly. Thanks Jay and Golfnow

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
andeee
Review 1
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
u378586089
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0

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