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West End Golf Club

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West End Golf Club
A view from West End Golf Club.
West End Golf Club
A view from West End Golf Club.
West End Golf Club
A view from West End Golf Club.
West End Golf Club
A view from West End Golf Club.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 5 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
5
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u601862768
Reviews 30
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

West End Golf Rutherford

It's a great place for practicing golf and even getting around of golf and when it is raining or any kind of weather, it is just an awesome place they got great simulators and great people that work there. in addition you can use your own ball for me thats a big plus.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u7473060
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
u7473060
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
u7473060
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
u7473060
Reviews 8
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Best Simulator Course in Area

Friendly Staff, awesome atmosphere, active and engaging owners.

It's like being a member of a private club. Work on your game at the driving range, pitching area or putting greens. Or play any of your favorite courses from around the country. Accurate and realistic game play.

Weekly league available too.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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