West End Golf Club
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Golfer Reviews
West End Golf Rutherford
It's a great place for practicing golf and even getting around of golf and when it is raining or any kind of weather, it is just an awesome place they got great simulators and great people that work there. in addition you can use your own ball for me thats a big plus.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Best Simulator Course in Area
Friendly Staff, awesome atmosphere, active and engaging owners.
It's like being a member of a private club. Work on your game at the driving range, pitching area or putting greens. Or play any of your favorite courses from around the country. Accurate and realistic game play.
Weekly league available too.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0