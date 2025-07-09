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Go Low Indoor Golf

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Go Low Indoor Golf
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Thu 10/1
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Fri 10/2
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Rating Index
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4.3
4.3 out of 5 stars, based on 12 reviews
75.0%
Recommend
12
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.2
  • Value
    4.2
  • Layout
    4.1
  • Friendliness
    4.5
  • Pace
    4.1
  • Amenities
    3.8
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AI summaries based on real golfer reviews
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Course Highlights
The staff here are notably friendly, making every visit feel welcoming from the moment you arrive. Strong value for money combined with a well-designed layout and smooth pace of play make this course worth booking.

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
fishnnet
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

It was just okay.

The staff were friendly, which I appreciated. But when it came to putting, the sensor didn’t seem to pick up my movements well, so I had to try several times. It felt a bit inaccurate, which was a bit disappointing. Overall, the system seemed kind of outdated.

First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 4.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
BKuiken9
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314160685769
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000004363478
Reviews 3
Recommended
Played

Great place with great staff

This is one of the best sim places around because the staff is very friendly and helpful. The sims themselves are solid and it's a great vibe to just hang out and hit some golf balls or play a course.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
Pititi
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Played

False advertisement

Same as the previous review…$60 all you can play is not as promoted.. I heard the same excuse iof being mis-labeled on the website…misleading

First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 1.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
Commented on 01/15/2025

We are very sorry for the confusion. We try to make it very clear that the rate is per hour. If you have any concerns please feel free to call us at 732-798-9061. We hope to see you here again soon!

Default User Avatar
Martin2567714
Reviews 20
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great place to play

Very friendly and accommodating staff. Would recommend to all.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
pman741
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

FALSE ADVERTISEMENT

In the app it says “all you can play” for $60 and even has discounted times only for hour sessions. But when you finish golfing you’ll come to find out they charged you per hour (not all you can play like promised) & your left paying over 200 dollars. I even asked an employee in the front before golfing to make sure I understood correctly and he confirmed $60 for all you can play. After all said and done I spoke with the owner about the issue and he only simply apologized for the false advertising (offered an hr gift card) and did nothing about me being charged more than 3x’s what was expected. I have many friends that are involved in golf community and I definitely will tell them to never come to this establishment ever again so they don’t get scammed out of their money as well.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Commented on 01/15/2025

We apologize for the confusion. We try to make it very clear that the rate is per hour. As we offered over the phone, we would be willing to comp you for the extra time that you didn't plan to pay for. We hope to see you here again soon!

Default User Avatar
u000004363478
Reviews 3
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
stephen9712884
Reviews 42
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Simulator golf

Convenient location wonderful staff at this ululated golf practice facility. Good to keep your skills on the challenging golf courses they have as well as just a warm-up at the range. Corn hole is also available at this location. Thanks again all the best

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
Ronald3806385
Reviews 16
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Simply Sterling Simulator Experience

Go Low Paramus is a new entry in Bergen County’s growing collection of indoor golf facilities. Located next door to UFC gym on From Rd at Midland Ave, it is as convenient as it is well maintained. Staff was welcoming and friendly, helpful in setting up the “range” before setting up the simulated course, and didn’t nickel and dime me when I went 10 minutes past my Hour session. The tee area was fresh, not worn like some other indoor facilities. Had a blast “playing” the Old Course.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
keogh1204
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great experience

A lot of courses to choose from, affordable, overall great experience.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000005030029
Reviews 17
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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