Go Low Indoor Golf
Golfer Reviews
It was just okay.
The staff were friendly, which I appreciated. But when it came to putting, the sensor didn’t seem to pick up my movements well, so I had to try several times. It felt a bit inaccurate, which was a bit disappointing. Overall, the system seemed kind of outdated.
Great place with great staff
This is one of the best sim places around because the staff is very friendly and helpful. The sims themselves are solid and it's a great vibe to just hang out and hit some golf balls or play a course.
Great place to play
Very friendly and accommodating staff. Would recommend to all.
FALSE ADVERTISEMENT
In the app it says “all you can play” for $60 and even has discounted times only for hour sessions. But when you finish golfing you’ll come to find out they charged you per hour (not all you can play like promised) & your left paying over 200 dollars. I even asked an employee in the front before golfing to make sure I understood correctly and he confirmed $60 for all you can play. After all said and done I spoke with the owner about the issue and he only simply apologized for the false advertising (offered an hr gift card) and did nothing about me being charged more than 3x’s what was expected. I have many friends that are involved in golf community and I definitely will tell them to never come to this establishment ever again so they don’t get scammed out of their money as well.
We apologize for the confusion. We try to make it very clear that the rate is per hour. As we offered over the phone, we would be willing to comp you for the extra time that you didn't plan to pay for. We hope to see you here again soon!
Simulator golf
Convenient location wonderful staff at this ululated golf practice facility. Good to keep your skills on the challenging golf courses they have as well as just a warm-up at the range. Corn hole is also available at this location. Thanks again all the best
Simply Sterling Simulator Experience
Go Low Paramus is a new entry in Bergen County’s growing collection of indoor golf facilities. Located next door to UFC gym on From Rd at Midland Ave, it is as convenient as it is well maintained. Staff was welcoming and friendly, helpful in setting up the “range” before setting up the simulated course, and didn’t nickel and dime me when I went 10 minutes past my Hour session. The tee area was fresh, not worn like some other indoor facilities. Had a blast “playing” the Old Course.
We are very sorry for the confusion. We try to make it very clear that the rate is per hour. If you have any concerns please feel free to call us at 732-798-9061. We hope to see you here again soon!