Go Low Indoor Golf

In the app it says “all you can play” for $60 and even has discounted times only for hour sessions. But when you finish golfing you’ll come to find out they charged you per hour (not all you can play like promised) & your left paying over 200 dollars. I even asked an employee in the front before golfing to make sure I understood correctly and he confirmed $60 for all you can play. After all said and done I spoke with the owner about the issue and he only simply apologized for the false advertising (offered an hr gift card) and did nothing about me being charged more than 3x’s what was expected. I have many friends that are involved in golf community and I definitely will tell them to never come to this establishment ever again so they don’t get scammed out of their money as well.