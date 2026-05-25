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Ready To Golf
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Ready To Golf
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Ready To Golf
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Rating Index
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4.1
4.1 out of 5 stars, based on 13 reviews
76.9%
Recommend
13
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.6
  • Value
    4.3
  • Layout
    4.6
  • Friendliness
    4.6
  • Pace
    4.3
  • Amenities
    4.3

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Ron6059655
T O P 1000
Reviews 74
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
xakimbo
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Chet1088
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great nite out with my son

I just wanted to Thank the staff for a wonderful time tonight a complete change the staff was great and we couldn't of asked for more. If you have nothing to do and you want to take family out to do something different we played a round with my son but they have very cool indoor pickleball courts and ping pong tables bunch of different things for everyone. Very happy it's my home base for indoor golf and my wife enjoys the pickleball court with her friends.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314162311689
Review 1
Played

Rude

Your staff needs proper training. Last Friday, December 6th, at 2 PM, I visited your golf practice facility. At the counter, there were two female employees and one male employee. While checking in, they didn't make eye contact and continued looking at their phones while speaking to us. Their responses were also very unfriendly. My wife and I went there to enjoy our practice, but the experience completely ruined our mood. Not only do I never want to return, but I also feel like telling others to avoid this place. The staff seemed unqualified and were damaging the reputation of your business. Please take immediate action to address this issue.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Pace 1.0
Default User Avatar
Z0YTAyrO2OZAJWPl4xas
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

The simulator worked well. The deck you hit balls from moves and mimics the topography of the course which was really cool. It was clean and folks that worked there were very friendly.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u1989513090
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Shady business practices

I was with a group today that had booked one of the private rooms for three hours. It was a change to the start time that apparently never got into the system. As a result, my group was kicked out after two hours, even though they had paid for three hours in advance. So, even though it was their mistake, we were penalized. The gentleman who arranged this outing may be able to get that extra hour’s fee back, but if I were him, I would never do business with them again.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Value 1.0
Default User Avatar
yglatter
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

No one was there

I made a reservation and no one was at the store. No one picking up the phone or available to contact. Be careful going during the day.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Dandog1
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Excellent staff and facilities. Great fun as always!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314163460761
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

The Best

It's simply the best indoor golf facility I've been to.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Pegasas21
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

3rd time still great

Met Rio and he explained out the worldwide connection possibilities. Playing with friends around the world to even joining some tournaments, he rolled out the red carpet treatment for me. He showed me he went from 0 to 300+ in 9 months by watching, analyzing and practicing at RTG. "I'll have what he's having!" - older customer (When Harry met Sally)

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
Pegasas21
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Better 2nd time around

2nd time playing at RTG, even better than the 1st. Now that I knew what to expect, a round at St Andrews Old Course was great. The staff friendliness was great as expected. Looking forward to my 3rd, 4th, 5th time. Definitely will bring friends next time.

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Difficulty 2.0
Default User Avatar
Pegasas21
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great 1st experience

Never knew this existed before yesterday. I've heard of simulators before but not to this depth. Andrew and staff were extremely friendly and patiently answered all of my newbie questions. So many courses to choose from. Tilting hitting platform just added to that realism. Putting was challenging. Proper distance gauging was difficult - "Rat farts!" - The Bishop (Caddyshack) BUT the overall experience was awesome. The next time it's too hot, cold or raining, I'm headed to RTG. Thanks guys for a great round (or 2) and I'll be sure to drop by again ... soon.

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Difficulty 5.0
Default User Avatar
MaxBorger123
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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