Ready To Golf

Your staff needs proper training. Last Friday, December 6th, at 2 PM, I visited your golf practice facility. At the counter, there were two female employees and one male employee. While checking in, they didn't make eye contact and continued looking at their phones while speaking to us. Their responses were also very unfriendly. My wife and I went there to enjoy our practice, but the experience completely ruined our mood. Not only do I never want to return, but I also feel like telling others to avoid this place. The staff seemed unqualified and were damaging the reputation of your business. Please take immediate action to address this issue.