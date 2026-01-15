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West Bank Golf Club

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West Bank GC
A view from West Bank Golf Club.
West Bank Golf Club
A view from West Bank Golf Club.
Hot Deals at West Bank Golf Club
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$1400
1
Thu 10/1
$1500
1
Fri 10/2
$2500
1
Sat 10/3
$4000
1
Sun 10/4
$4000
1
Mon 10/5
$4000
1
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
kingcory08
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Teetime23
Reviews 45
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
wLUFEzlCHqmigufhcaAo
Review 1
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
TyWebb6
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Cleveland's Hidden Gem

Regardless of the type of golfer you are, this place is for you. They have some of the coolest tech in the simulator world, courses to play that most never will, and the owners and staff are truly great people. They have monthly memberships that are the best deal out there.

Considering Cleveland has 6 months of winter, this club offers you a chance to keep your golf game in check or just sip John Daly's and watch whatever sporting event is on.

They have pool tables, darts and full bar that will keep non-golfers happy.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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