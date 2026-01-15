West Bank Golf Club

Regardless of the type of golfer you are, this place is for you. They have some of the coolest tech in the simulator world, courses to play that most never will, and the owners and staff are truly great people. They have monthly memberships that are the best deal out there.

Considering Cleveland has 6 months of winter, this club offers you a chance to keep your golf game in check or just sip John Daly's and watch whatever sporting event is on.

They have pool tables, darts and full bar that will keep non-golfers happy.