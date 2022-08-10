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428 Athletics

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428 Athletics
A view from 428 Athletics.
428 Athletics
A view from 428 Athletics.
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Rating Index
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3.1
3.1 out of 5 stars, based on 11 reviews
54.5%
Recommend
11
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.3
  • Value
    3.4
  • Layout
    3.4
  • Friendliness
    3.4
  • Pace
    3.4
  • Amenities
    3.4

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
rootbeerroy
Review 1
Played

I guess it’s closed

I got a teatime on golf now and nobody was there to let me in

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
BlaizeBeGolfing
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
tmik86
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Permanently closed

Why are they still open on this app? Place is permanently closed. Hope I am credited for refund.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Default User Avatar
lwinke
Review 1
Played

Was charged for a place no longer open

Showed up at 9am for a sim tee time and the place was gutted and not even open anymore and GolfNow won’t even send me a refund I’ve never had to deal with such unprofessional business in my life. What a joke on both parties. I was informed by someone working on the building that 428 had been closed for 3 months

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
bogthatdog
Reviews 3
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Call to make sure they are open

I booked a time and they were not even open. It has been 4 days and Golf Now still cannot reach the business to get me a refund. Call to make sure they are open, since available times are not accurate

Previously Played
Used cart
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
AnthonyClark44
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Nice inside and friendly people

Immediately I walk in there I get created and head to the stand where I I check in because I book led online and super easy a bunch of balls to choose from and tees it’s nice clean and they have a condensation stand

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
GooseGossage
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Where the city meets the county

Sims are popping up. Personally I do not like them, but I wanted to just check this one out. It’s right by AGGC in Willoughby Oh. So if you like to play there in the summer this could be a winter spot for you. The staff was very friendly. I think there are some other sims are that offer club fittings, and cocktails. But this place is a good location.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
CryptoClark
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great Indoor Space

Family Owned and place for Golf,Baseball and more

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u879453179
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Indoor Golf

428 Athletics is by far the best indoor practice facility.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u879453179
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

18 Holes Indoor Golf Fun

Hello, I’ve heard a lot about 428 Athletics and the good things that have going on and decided to check them out. I was treated like I was at a private high end facility from the moment I called and from the moment I left. Their trackman system along with numerous courses to choose from. I’ve already booked tee times for multiple days for the upcoming weeks. This is the best place by far in the area. This place is awesome!!! It’s really cool to see and use a trackman system that shows you true data where you hit the ball and the distances are very accurate. 428 Athletics will be my go to place all year round.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
ldamato12
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Awesome indoor golf

428 Athletics saved our rained out golf day! They have 3 simulators with Trackman golf as well as other games. They also have a 2 tier putting green not to mention a huge open turf space....great for additional short game practice. 428 Athletics is ideal for any golfer!

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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