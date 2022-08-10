Hello, I’ve heard a lot about 428 Athletics and the good things that have going on and decided to check them out. I was treated like I was at a private high end facility from the moment I called and from the moment I left. Their trackman system along with numerous courses to choose from. I’ve already booked tee times for multiple days for the upcoming weeks. This is the best place by far in the area. This place is awesome!!! It’s really cool to see and use a trackman system that shows you true data where you hit the ball and the distances are very accurate. 428 Athletics will be my go to place all year round.