Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
I guess it’s closed
I got a teatime on golf now and nobody was there to let me in
Was charged for a place no longer open
Showed up at 9am for a sim tee time and the place was gutted and not even open anymore and GolfNow won’t even send me a refund I’ve never had to deal with such unprofessional business in my life. What a joke on both parties. I was informed by someone working on the building that 428 had been closed for 3 months
Call to make sure they are open
I booked a time and they were not even open. It has been 4 days and Golf Now still cannot reach the business to get me a refund. Call to make sure they are open, since available times are not accurate
Nice inside and friendly people
Immediately I walk in there I get created and head to the stand where I I check in because I book led online and super easy a bunch of balls to choose from and tees it’s nice clean and they have a condensation stand
Where the city meets the county
Sims are popping up. Personally I do not like them, but I wanted to just check this one out. It’s right by AGGC in Willoughby Oh. So if you like to play there in the summer this could be a winter spot for you. The staff was very friendly. I think there are some other sims are that offer club fittings, and cocktails. But this place is a good location.
Great Indoor Space
Family Owned and place for Golf,Baseball and more
Indoor Golf
428 Athletics is by far the best indoor practice facility.
18 Holes Indoor Golf Fun
Hello, I’ve heard a lot about 428 Athletics and the good things that have going on and decided to check them out. I was treated like I was at a private high end facility from the moment I called and from the moment I left. Their trackman system along with numerous courses to choose from. I’ve already booked tee times for multiple days for the upcoming weeks. This is the best place by far in the area. This place is awesome!!! It’s really cool to see and use a trackman system that shows you true data where you hit the ball and the distances are very accurate. 428 Athletics will be my go to place all year round.
Awesome indoor golf
428 Athletics saved our rained out golf day! They have 3 simulators with Trackman golf as well as other games. They also have a 2 tier putting green not to mention a huge open turf space....great for additional short game practice. 428 Athletics is ideal for any golfer!