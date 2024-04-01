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X-Golf Solon

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X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
X-Golf Solon
A view from X-Golf Solon.
Hot Deals at X-Golf Solon
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2400
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Thu 10/1
$2400
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Fri 10/2
$3000
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Sat 10/3
$4000
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Sun 10/4
$4000
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Mon 10/5
$4000
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
chuckdiesel11
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Fantastic simulator. Best I have been too

Amazing simulator. Did not have to retrieve balls at the screen and it also tees the ball for you. Super accurate. Friendly staff, fun bar, good atmosphere. Best indoor golf experience I have ever had. Will be going back often.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
sgtiteague
Reviews 5
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great value for your buck

Staff friendliness is what stands out the most. Great venue, environment, and the place has all the amenities. You can warm up on the range and play a variety of courses at what ever skill level you are comfortable playing. What sets X Golf apart is the putting aspect of the indoor golf realm. Can't say enough about the staff. Great indoor golf option.

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 4.0
Default User Avatar
sgtiteague
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Best Value for your buck

Great place to go indoors. Phenomenal staff friendliness and venue. What's sets x golf's experience apart is the realistic putting. Overall great experience.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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