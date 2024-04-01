X-Golf Solon
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Golfer Reviews
Fantastic simulator. Best I have been too
Amazing simulator. Did not have to retrieve balls at the screen and it also tees the ball for you. Super accurate. Friendly staff, fun bar, good atmosphere. Best indoor golf experience I have ever had. Will be going back often.
Great value for your buck
Staff friendliness is what stands out the most. Great venue, environment, and the place has all the amenities. You can warm up on the range and play a variety of courses at what ever skill level you are comfortable playing. What sets X Golf apart is the putting aspect of the indoor golf realm. Can't say enough about the staff. Great indoor golf option.
Best Value for your buck
Great place to go indoors. Phenomenal staff friendliness and venue. What's sets x golf's experience apart is the realistic putting. Overall great experience.