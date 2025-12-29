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Golfinity Austin

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Golfinity
View of the Golfinity facility in Austin, TX.
Golfinity
A view from Golfinity Austin TX.
Golfinity
A view from Golfinity Austin TX.
Golfinity
A view from Golfinity Austin TX.
Golfinity
A view from Golfinity Austin TX.
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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 10 reviews
80.0%
Recommend
10
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.7
  • Value
    4.3
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.6
  • Pace
    4.6
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
sgolian88
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 2.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Mikevande01
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Probably was great, when it opened.

Speaking specifically of the bay I got. The hitting mat had fairly unforgiving divots. The screen wasn’t attached at the bottom center of the screen. It’s just in general dis-repair. Careful if you book on GOLFNOW, as you may not be put in a Trackman bay, as advertised.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Default User Avatar
AHare68
Reviews 7
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great place

Awesome place to practice or place a simulated course.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
tomkelm
Reviews 3
Recommended
Played

Way more expensive than what is listed

Golf now said it would be $45 due at Golfinity and it ended up being $75 per hour.

Overall the facility is nice, but expect to pay way more than what’s listed

First Time Playing
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
hilej
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great Experience

This was my first time playing on a simulator. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful when getting setup.

I loved that I could play from a number of courses with ease and that my typical misses were well reflected on the simulator. I’ve been wanting a simulator for my house and this is a great way to try a few different systems and see which one works best for you!

5/5 - I’ll be back to play again!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314164081248
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Confusing

When you book through golf now it’s advertised as 1 hour on the simulator with the ability to play 18 holes of golf on the track man. When you arrive they tell you it’s 30 minutes, and there’s an additional charge for track man and then play stupid and say they don’t understand why golf now is advertising one hour.

First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314163646347
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Golfinity

This is a great place to practice especially when it’s 100 plus outside. The staff is very friendly and helpful and it’s a great place to work on your game. Trackman is the best launch monitor to use and you get to use it for only 40.00 for an hour. You can even record your swing and get your distanced for all you shots.

What are you waiting for Go!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314163646347
Reviews 21
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

It is a great place to hit balls and hang out. Watch your time in the hitting bays. If you go over the hour they will charge you for it. Ouch!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314163646347
Reviews 21
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great place to practice or simply grab some food and hangout

I was a member of Golfinity for over a year and a half. I only cancelled due to job requirements and starting to look at retirement.

Since then I have taken a job at a local Dicks Sorting Goods as a Golf Club fitter and sales associate in the golf department. I now have time to work on my golf game at Golfinity. Great place!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
aaron112906
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Tons of Fun!

Food was great and had a lot of fun playing with my dad on the high quality simulators.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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