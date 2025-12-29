Golfinity Austin
Golfer Reviews
Probably was great, when it opened.
Speaking specifically of the bay I got. The hitting mat had fairly unforgiving divots. The screen wasn’t attached at the bottom center of the screen. It’s just in general dis-repair. Careful if you book on GOLFNOW, as you may not be put in a Trackman bay, as advertised.
Great place
Awesome place to practice or place a simulated course.
Great Experience
This was my first time playing on a simulator. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful when getting setup.
I loved that I could play from a number of courses with ease and that my typical misses were well reflected on the simulator. I’ve been wanting a simulator for my house and this is a great way to try a few different systems and see which one works best for you!
5/5 - I’ll be back to play again!
Confusing
When you book through golf now it’s advertised as 1 hour on the simulator with the ability to play 18 holes of golf on the track man. When you arrive they tell you it’s 30 minutes, and there’s an additional charge for track man and then play stupid and say they don’t understand why golf now is advertising one hour.
Golfinity
This is a great place to practice especially when it’s 100 plus outside. The staff is very friendly and helpful and it’s a great place to work on your game. Trackman is the best launch monitor to use and you get to use it for only 40.00 for an hour. You can even record your swing and get your distanced for all you shots.
What are you waiting for Go!
It is a great place to hit balls and hang out. Watch your time in the hitting bays. If you go over the hour they will charge you for it. Ouch!
Great place to practice or simply grab some food and hangout
I was a member of Golfinity for over a year and a half. I only cancelled due to job requirements and starting to look at retirement.
Since then I have taken a job at a local Dicks Sorting Goods as a Golf Club fitter and sales associate in the golf department. I now have time to work on my golf game at Golfinity. Great place!
Tons of Fun!
Food was great and had a lot of fun playing with my dad on the high quality simulators.