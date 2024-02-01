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Divots Indoor Golf

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Divots Indoor Golf
A view from Divots Indoor Golf.
Divots Indoor Golf
A view from Divots Indoor Golf.
Divots Indoor Golf
A view from Divots Indoor Golf.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

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Camo2121
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Awesome Indoor Golf Facility!

This place is great! The simulators are Trackman units and seem to be incredibly accurate. Tons of swing info if you want it, or you can just play a round of golf. Tons of courses (I played Kissing Tree, but St. Andrews is next on my list). I found it nice that there are only 3 bays so the surrounding noise is kept to a minimum unlike some larger facilities I've been to. It's a BYOB facility currently ( I'm told they are working towards a TABC license). Friendly and knowledgeable staff. 100% recommend for anyone who wants to really work on their game or just have some fun!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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