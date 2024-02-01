Divots Indoor Golf
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Awesome Indoor Golf Facility!
This place is great! The simulators are Trackman units and seem to be incredibly accurate. Tons of swing info if you want it, or you can just play a round of golf. Tons of courses (I played Kissing Tree, but St. Andrews is next on my list). I found it nice that there are only 3 bays so the surrounding noise is kept to a minimum unlike some larger facilities I've been to. It's a BYOB facility currently ( I'm told they are working towards a TABC license). Friendly and knowledgeable staff. 100% recommend for anyone who wants to really work on their game or just have some fun!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0