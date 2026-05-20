Golf Ranch - Richardson

I am trying to get my son into golf so we came here to play the Par 3 course. We had a blast. The grounds need some love, but it's hard and expensive to keep any course in good condition during the summer heat. The greens were in great shape. It would be nice if they'd fill the bunkers with sand. Being that it was my son's first time to play and only third time to hit balls, it probably took us longer than it otherwise would. Even still, we completed 9 holes in less than an hour. Really love the casual vibe and the TopTracer technology in the driving range bays. We'll definitely be back!