Golf Ranch - Richardson
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Golfer Reviews
Golf Ranch Employees
Alex Romero is a super sweet kid, super helpful towards my family and I.
Short 9
Decent way to knock out a few short rounds on a par three 9 hole course. Forces you to work on the short game. Good conditions for the money, will play again
Golf ranch Richardson review
Cameron Oliver took care of me with effective communication and service. He made my experience very worth while with his energy I absolutely will be back soon!
On Par Review
Had a GREAT time playing at this course. It was my first time playing here and I absolutely loved it!!!! Friendly staff and great course layout. Fairways were a little dry and some areas need to have a weed whacking, but overall a good course.
Great Short Game Practice
If you’re looking for a low-drama, efficient place to sharpen your swing, this nine-hole par‑3 layout in Richardson, TX is it.
Very short and laid back par 3
I really liked playing this course, it was definitely a different type of golf as the longest hole was just 100 yards, but it was a very laid back experience. The main draw here seems to be the driving range so the course was not busy at all and we were able to just take our time and have fun!
Good for short game practice.
The tee boxes are terrible. I was forced to hot from the mats. Good course to practice 100 yard and less shots.
Great place, good location.
First time going to this location but it was great. Nice little par 3 course. Staff was awesome and very courteous to me. Only thing I wish they had was hole designations and distances, distances were on the score card but that’s just my little nit pick. Definitely will go back well with the 10-15 bucks I paid
First time last time
Scheduled par 3 course in error, decided to hit range balls. range finder was stolen off bag, staff was just too busy. Range balls were the worst quality ball I have hit in years. First come first serve n bays leave people battling to get in next available. Grass hit areas were sparse and hitting into dirt/mud field.
Will not be back.
Great way to spend an hour
I am trying to get my son into golf so we came here to play the Par 3 course. We had a blast. The grounds need some love, but it's hard and expensive to keep any course in good condition during the summer heat. The greens were in great shape. It would be nice if they'd fill the bunkers with sand. Being that it was my son's first time to play and only third time to hit balls, it probably took us longer than it otherwise would. Even still, we completed 9 holes in less than an hour. Really love the casual vibe and the TopTracer technology in the driving range bays. We'll definitely be back!
Great Par 3 Course
Great to work on short game. Really challenging! Holes between 50-100 yds. Great to bring the kids to play also.