The Fairway Columbus

Everything about our experience was pretty much A+ Plus! We were greeted as we arrived and we're promptly taken to our Bay and given a quick tutorial on how everything worked. We were checked on frequently and felt very welcome! The modules themselves seem to take a little while to switch between players and such... that would be the only critique I could add.

Overall, highly recommend!

PS. Once you know the location is BEHIND Kroger's you will not be lost LOL..