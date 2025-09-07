The Fairway Columbus
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Golfer Reviews
The BEST!!
By far THE best simulator venue!! Staff there are amazing.
BEST indoor golf experience in town!
The staff is friendly and welcoming! We have enjoyed our experiences there and looking forward to coming back again and again! The layout of the venue is terrific - comfortable chairs and not crowded. Love that you have a place to put clubs out of the way - speeds up play and keeps it organized.
Great Venu!
Everything about our experience was pretty much A+ Plus! We were greeted as we arrived and we're promptly taken to our Bay and given a quick tutorial on how everything worked. We were checked on frequently and felt very welcome! The modules themselves seem to take a little while to switch between players and such... that would be the only critique I could add.
Overall, highly recommend!
PS. Once you know the location is BEHIND Kroger's you will not be lost LOL..
First time simulator user and had a blast
The Fairway is awesome. Took my wife and had a blast. The Trackman simulators are amazing and had a lot of great data and games. We will defiantly be coming back again!