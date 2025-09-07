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The Fairway Columbus

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The Fairway Columbus
A view from The Fairway Columbus.
The Fairway Columbus
A view from The Fairway Columbus.
The Fairway Columbus
A view from The Fairway Columbus.
The Fairway Columbus
A view from The Fairway Columbus.
The Fairway Columbus
A view from The Fairway Columbus.
Hot Deals at The Fairway Columbus
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$3500
1
Thu 10/1
$2600
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Fri 10/2
$3500
1
Sat 10/3
$3500
1
Sun 10/4
$3500
1
Mon 10/5
$3200
1
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 6 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
6
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.8
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    4.8
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
proto39
Reviews 12
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Good simulator, better service

You get what you pay for here and GOLFNOW prices are great

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
jlhcolumbus
Reviews 39
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

The BEST!!

By far THE best simulator venue!! Staff there are amazing.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
jlhcolumbus
Reviews 39
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

BEST indoor golf experience in town!

The staff is friendly and welcoming! We have enjoyed our experiences there and looking forward to coming back again and again! The layout of the venue is terrific - comfortable chairs and not crowded. Love that you have a place to put clubs out of the way - speeds up play and keeps it organized.

Previously Played
Used cart
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314163714400
Reviews 11
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
jlhcolumbus
Reviews 39
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great Venu!

Everything about our experience was pretty much A+ Plus! We were greeted as we arrived and we're promptly taken to our Bay and given a quick tutorial on how everything worked. We were checked on frequently and felt very welcome! The modules themselves seem to take a little while to switch between players and such... that would be the only critique I could add.

Overall, highly recommend!

PS. Once you know the location is BEHIND Kroger's you will not be lost LOL..

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Default User Avatar
RemingtonGolf
Reviews 4
Handicap 25+
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

First time simulator user and had a blast

The Fairway is awesome. Took my wife and had a blast. The Trackman simulators are amazing and had a lot of great data and games. We will defiantly be coming back again!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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