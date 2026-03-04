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X-Golf Woodhaven

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X-Golf Woodhaven
A view from X-Golf Woodhaven.
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Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$4050
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Thu 10/1
$4050
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Fri 10/2
$4950
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Sat 10/3
$4950
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Sun 10/4

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Mon 10/5
$4050
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Rating Index
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4.3
4.3 out of 5 stars, based on 6 reviews
83.3%
Recommend
6
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.8
  • Value
    4.2
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    4.2
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
MNM7104
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314161630866
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Always 70 and sunny

Perfect course conditions every time. Staff is incredibly hospitable. I couldn’t be happier with the service. Simulator accuracy was very impressive. The putting was so fun. I’ve been to other simulators in the past, and not was able to putt. All around great experience. The food and drinks were better than anticipated.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
MNM7104
Reviews 2
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u4924663
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Amazing Accuracy

I was able to shape shots exactly how I wanted. Didn't have to chase balls. The putting is the best I have ever seen on any sim.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
tsim023
Reviews 2
Played

Manager was rude

Made a reservation online. Was told that my reservation would not be available and that there’s nothing that could done. Blamed GolfNow even though I had previously used GolfNow for reservations. Didn’t offer me any other options just stated they were booked.

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Default User Avatar
Skyley4
Reviews 3
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great GolfNow Deal!

X-Golf is WAY too expensive normally, but GolfNow offered a great 2-hour deal!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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