X-Golf Woodhaven
Hot Deals at X-Golf Woodhaven
Tue 9/29
No Hot Deals for this date.
Wed 9/30
Thu 10/1
Fri 10/2
Sat 10/3
Sun 10/4
No Hot Deals for this date.
Mon 10/5
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Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Always 70 and sunny
Perfect course conditions every time. Staff is incredibly hospitable. I couldn’t be happier with the service. Simulator accuracy was very impressive. The putting was so fun. I’ve been to other simulators in the past, and not was able to putt. All around great experience. The food and drinks were better than anticipated.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Manager was rude
Made a reservation online. Was told that my reservation would not be available and that there’s nothing that could done. Blamed GolfNow even though I had previously used GolfNow for reservations. Didn’t offer me any other options just stated they were booked.
Value 1.0
Friendliness 1.0