Divot Golf Factory is an upscale indoor golf simulator facility based in Brownsburg, Indiana. Each bay allows up to six (6) golfers to sign in and play together. With the best-in-class golf simulation experience, Golfzon simulators offer cutting-edge technology designed to allow you to practice, play, or compete. Featuring high speed cameras capturing 400 frames per second at the moment of impact ensuring there is zero latency. With Golfzon’s moving swing plate, you can experience every lie the golf course has to offer in the most realistic way possible. Each bay also features an automated teeing system and touchscreen kiosks to make play fast and enjoyable.