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Divot Golf Factory

60 E Northfield Dr, Brownsburg, IN 46112, United States
(317) 893-9934
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Divot Golf Factory
A view from Divot Golf Factory.
Divot Golf Factory
A view from Divot Golf Factory.
Divot Golf Factory
A view from Divot Golf Factory.
Divot Golf Factory
A view from Divot Golf Factory.

About

Divot Golf Factory is an upscale indoor golf simulator facility based in Brownsburg, Indiana. Each bay allows up to six (6) golfers to sign in and play together. With the best-in-class golf simulation experience, Golfzon simulators offer cutting-edge technology designed to allow you to practice, play, or compete. Featuring high speed cameras capturing 400 frames per second at the moment of impact ensuring there is zero latency. With Golfzon’s moving swing plate, you can experience every lie the golf course has to offer in the most realistic way possible. Each bay also features an automated teeing system and touchscreen kiosks to make play fast and enjoyable.

Hot Deals at Divot Golf Factory
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$7000
1
Thu 10/1
$8400
1
Fri 10/2
$8700
1
Sat 10/3
$9300
1
Sun 10/4

No Hot Deals for this date.

Mon 10/5

No Hot Deals for this date.

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Waived booking fees (on 12 bookings)
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Tee Time Protection (flexible cancellation)
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$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
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